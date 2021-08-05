Bird to Participate in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES and DALLAS, Aug 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird Rides, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company"), a leader in shared environmentally-friendly electric transportation, who entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Switchback II Corporation (NYSE: SWBK), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced the Company's participation in the virtual 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference.

Travis VanderZanden, Founder & Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.bird.co/investor. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the discussion.

About Bird:

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 250 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding.

About Switchback II Corporation:

Switchback was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Switchback focused its search for a target business in the broad energy transition or sustainability arena targeting industries that require innovative solutions to decarbonize in order to meet critical emission reduction objectives.

