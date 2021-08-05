InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast featuring Save Foods Inc. U.S. Business Manager Art Dawson

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Dr. Art Dawson, U.S. Business Manager of Save Foods ( SVFD), an agri-food tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to ensure food safety and extend the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Throughout the interview, Dawson discussed Save Foods’ innovative technology and examined how its products are helping combat excessive waste in the fresh produce industry.

“The most important thing to know is that Save Foods has successfully completed the development and has also begun to market natural, eco-friendly solutions for fresh produce,” Dawson said. “These solutions are used in the process of protecting fresh fruits and vegetables, and, therefore, they’re an important part of the economic scheme of the fresh produce value chain. This is because the products themselves contribute to the extension of shelf life within that value chain. They are also used simultaneously to ensure food safety and to ensure compliance with the current U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act.”

“To summarize this point, Save Foods’ solution not only prolongs the shelf life of produce, thus reducing wasted food, but it also ensures safe, natural and healthy produce,” he continued. “Moreover, Save Foods’ solution leaves behind no unhealthy chemical residues. So, with these innovations in play, Save Foods is addressing one of the biggest issues in the food business today… pathogens. These pathogens are the main cause of food decay and food safety issues… which lead to food waste, human illness and produce recalls. These issues alone cost hundreds of billions of dollars to the economy every year.”

“To address these pathogens, Save Foods’ technology is really very remarkable. It utilizes an oxidizer and natural food acids… These are the same food acids which are generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the United States Food & Drug Administration,” Dawson explained. “There is a specific result of these innovations which is of particular interest to the consumer; these new Save Foods solutions can be used to replace the synthetic fungicides currently being used to protect produce… In addition to the consumers’ benefit, there’s a specific result that is of high interest to those people in the produce business; Save Foods solution is easy to use and implement. It is easily integrated into the already existing fruit and vegetable packing systems. It enters seamlessly into the user’s current operations.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Dr. Art Dawson, U.S. Business Manager of Save Foods Inc. ( SVFD), as they explore Dr. Dawson’s extensive background in the post-harvest industry, Save Foods’ business model and the company’s recent milestones and near-term goals.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

