Paysign Focuses on Product and Technology Evolution With Additions to Its Leadership Team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Paysign Focuses on Product and Technology Evolution With Additions to Its Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced key leadership recruitments that support the company’s long-term strategy for product diversification, technology and platform advancements and enhanced offerings in new and established verticals. Brad Cunningham was brought on board as chief technology officer, a major addition to the Paysign senior leadership team. The company also expanded its client relationship and product teams with the addition of Alan Geiger, director of relationship management, and Richard Graub, director of product management.

Cunningham joined Paysign in July and brings with him more than 17 years of experience at Republic Bank & Trust Company, serving most recently as the senior vice president and managing director of IT strategy and services. During his time there, Cunningham led the technology teams that modernized and rewrote core banking platforms, designed and custom built the bank’s non-traditional financial offerings, including tax refund processing solutions, and established API and integration architecture. In addition, Cunningham is an expert at engineering high-availability payment systems with advanced data analytics. His many successes were based on the foundation of bringing process, stability and consistency to the development lifecycle for the implementation and operation of secure, robust, well-integrated technology solutions.

“Brad’s proven track record of forward-thinking technology and software advancements in banking verticals aligns perfectly with Paysign’s development roadmap,” said Paysign president and COO Matthew Lanford. “He will be a driving force that ensures Paysign continues to be an innovator in fintech, and we could not be happier to have him on board.”

As Paysign’s new chief technology officer, Cunningham will focus on evolving the company’s architecture and technology stack as a whole, maturing the IT and software development teams and processes and enriching security, compliance and quality assurance practices.

Geiger joined Paysign in May as director of relationship management, and brings with him decades of payments industry experience, as well as expert knowledge of the plasma collection industry and the unique challenges that influence its landscape. Geiger had long followed Paysign’s innovations in the space and their ability to add value for both centers and donors, making them a great partner to the plasma industry. He will be fundamental as Paysign continues to invest in its core customer market and enhance its offering to this vertical. Prior to joining Paysign, Geiger was the key account executive serving the plasma sector for 15 years with Onbe, formerly known as Ecount, Citi Prepaid Services, Wirecard and North Lane Technologies, Inc.

“Alan has an incredible background of working to forge partnerships within the plasma and payments sectors,” said Lanford. “He will play a vital role in Paysign’s growth as we continue to reinvest in this core market, and we are excited to have him as a part of our leadership team.”

Graub also joined the company in May and has more than 20 years of experience in the prepaid space building and launching payments programs, products, and solutions. As owner and operator of his own chain of retail financial services stores, he acquired a deep knowledge of the industry and what factors drive consumers. At Paysign, Graub’s role as director of product management will focus on all aspects of product management, process, policy, and strategy, as well as facilitating communication between various divisions of the company to ensure all goals are met. Prior to joining Paysign, Graub also held senior positions with financial services providers National Money Mart, United Financial Services Group and Prepaid Ventures.

“Richard is a tremendous talent, and our top pick for this crucial position,” Lanford said. “His payments industry knowledge and project management skills are invaluable resources that will ultimately benefit Paysign, as well as those we serve.”

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses and per diem, as well as reimbursements and rebates. Paysign’s solutions lower administrative costs, streamline operations, increase revenues, accelerate product adoption and improve customer, employee and channel partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210805005224r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005224/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment