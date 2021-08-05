Oak Street Health Celebrates Opening of 100th Value-Based Primary Care Center

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oak Street Health Celebrates Opening of 100th Value-Based Primary Care Center

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Oak+Street+Health (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is proud to announce the opening of its 100th center, a milestone the company is reaching less than eight years after it opened its first center on the north side of Chicago. The milestone also comes at the one year anniversary since Oak+Street+Health%26rsquo%3Bs+initial+public+offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2020. Today, Oak Street Health employs more than 3,500 “Oakies'' who care for nearly 110,000 patients at its 100 centers across 15 states.

“The opening of our 100th center is an exciting milestone and would not be possible without the incredible work of our devoted team of Oakies who care for older adults across the country,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. ​“It’s a moment to celebrate while recognizing the work ahead to continue advancing our mission. We are more committed than ever to bringing our innovative care model and unmatched patient experience to more communities and improving health outcomes for our patients.”

In honor of the 100th center opening, Oak Street Health is partnering with the Chicago+Region+Trees+Initiative+%28CRTI%29 to plant 100 trees in neighborhoods Oak Street Health serves across its home state of Illinois, where the company currently operates 21 centers caring for more than 42,000 Medicare beneficiaries and employing nearly 1,200 Oakies.

“Oak Street Health is proud to partner with CRTI, whose goal to improve tree equity in urban areas is aligned with Oak Street’s work to improve health equity in underserved neighborhoods,” added Pykosz. “Our community-based care model means that we not only want to help our patients live higher quality lives, but we also want to enrich the neighborhoods we serve. Evidence shows that a healthy tree canopy can support mental and physical health by reducing depression and decreasing respiratory illness. We are excited to connect with CRTI on this mission on behalf of our patients.”

The honorary first tree planting will take place at Lafayette Terrace Apartments (6956+S.+Vincennes+Ave%2C+Chicago%2C+IL+60621), a senior apartment building in Englewood. The planting will take place at 9:30am CT on Friday, August 6 and the following trees will be planted throughout the fall. The event will be attended by the Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner, Allison Arwady, M.D.

“I’m happy to join Oak Street Health for this celebration because they play such a vital role in improving community health, which we are all about at the Chicago Department of Public Health,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D.

To learn more about Oak Street Health’s value-based primary care model, click+here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates 100 centers across 15 states. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210805005245r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005245/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment