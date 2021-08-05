MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences in August and September 2021.

Financial Conference Schedule

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The presentation will be made virtually and there will be a webcast in the IR section of www.maxlinear.com.

BMO 2021 Technology Summit on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The presentation will be made virtually and there will be a webcast in the IR section of www.maxlinear.com.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31 to September 1, 2021.

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 2021 on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The presentation will be made virtually and there will be a webcast in the IR section of www.maxlinear.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

