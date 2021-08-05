Big Lashes, Big Attitude, Big Deal: e.l.f. Cosmetics Launches Big Mood Mascara With Tierra Whack

Confidence soars off the charts with one swipe of the new Big Mood Mascara from e.l.f. Cosmetics. The latest and loudest mascara that is created clean, cruelty free and vegan, Big Mood produces mega volume and massive lift for the baddest blinks you’ll ever see. A daring, inspiring and confident mascara calls for a teammate with equal attitude. That’s why e.l.f. is joining forces for Big Mood Mascara with a one-of-a-kind, larger-than-life recording artist Tierra Whack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005298/en/

“Everything we do is designed to inspire confidence and creativity,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “With Big Mood, we’re being e.l.f.ing disruptive in the mascara category and transforming expectations for big, bold and beautiful lashes at an incredible price point.”

BIG STYLE

“Tierra connects with and inspires people through her music and creative executions,” says Patrick O’Keefe, VP, Integrated Marketing Communications, e.l.f. Beauty. “Tierra is a leader, and she brings joy to everything she does. We’re excited for this epic launch that will combine the energy, style and creativity of Tierra and Big Mood!”

e.l.f. and the big world of Tierra Whack will collide to unlock Big Mood energy. Adding a playful beat, the campaign features Tierra’s new hit song, “Walk The Beat,” which celebrates Tierra’s “whack world” take on style and fashion. Singing “Fashion Shows, Fancy Clothes. That’s just the way it goes...” Tierra applies Big Mood Mascara and turns ordinary moments — like heading to the market or even taking out the trash — into high fashion runway events. To amplify the momentum around Big Mood, e.l.f. Cosmetics will work with top TikTok influencers to invite the community to show off their Big Mood energy. You don’t need a special occasion to use your favorite mascara, especially when it’s only $7. Big Mood Mascara is for every eye, lip, face and your everyday happenings!

BIG BENEFITS

Big Mood Mascara is a clean, volumizing and lifting mascara that gives a false lash effect without smudging. For a bold look with definition, it features a uniquely shaped brush head that helps lift lashes to their highest heights. What’s more, the brush’s hourglass shape is an MVP when it comes to building volume while separating lashes. The creamy formula is infused with jojoba wax to hold lashes’ curl and gives a smooth, effortless application from day to night.

BIG LOVE

To develop the campaign, Tierra’s makeup artist Camille Lawrence teamed up with e.l.f. to capture Tierra’s unique, trendsetting style. The connection between e.l.f. and Camille was instant. “I’m obsessed with Big Mood Mascara, and the bright metallic packaging matches Tierra’s style,” exclaimed Camille. “The wand is a perfect shape to build length and volume, and the formula is so hydrating. It’s buildable, breathable and bold!”

As a proud Philly native, Tierra’s heart is always with her hometown. Coupled with the brand’s empowerment pillar, Tierra and e.l.f. are giving back in a big way, by commemorating Big Mood’s launch with a $25,000 contribution to Women’s Way of Philadelphia, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering organizations and individuals to take action to support equal opportunity for women, girls and gender equality. “I support and really appreciate Women’s Way mission of gender equity and commitment to economic security,” said Tierra. “They work hard to ensure that women have the right to equal opportunity and equal wages to provide for their futures.”

Big Mood Mascara is available on elfcosmetics.com and at major retailers and drugstores nationwide including Target, Walmart, ULTA Beauty. Going big also calls for going international. Big Mood Mascara is available in Canada at Shoppers Drug Mart and at select Douglas’ stores across Europe. Big Mood Mascara is also available in the UK at Superdrug and will launch at Boots on August 11.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and ULTA Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com

About Tierra Whack:

GRAMMY-nominated lyricist and fast-rising superstar Tierra Whack is solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with after her riveting release Whack World that continues to garner her critical acclaim. Loaded with flavorful wordplay and boundless creativity, Whack netted her first GRAMMY nomination for her standout video, "Mumbo Jumbo." Armed with a love for 90s hip-hop and a passion for poetry, the North Philly emcee eventually delved into rapping, and in 2017, Tierra inked a deal with Interscope Records. In June 2019, her stellar wordplay abilities earned her a coveted slot as an XXL Freshman. She also was featured on Apple's Up Next Program, and she partnered with Apple for a lighthearted commercial, which featured new songs "feel good" and "Peppers & Onions." This past spring, she teamed up with LEGO® for her video "Link." There, Whack sat down alongside Philadelphia children from ages 6-9 to build a myriad of objects out of LEGO® bricks to inspire her innovative video.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005298/en/