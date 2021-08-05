Logo
Doma to Participate in 3rd Annual Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced that it will meet with institutional investors at Needham’s 3rd Annual Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference. At the conference, Doma’s Chief Executive Officer, Max Simkoff, and Doma’s Chief Financial Officer, Noaman Ahmad, will host 1x1 meetings. In July 2021, Doma became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DOMA”.

Details for the conference appearance are as follows:

3rd Annual Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference

Date:

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Time:

Investor 1x1 sessions throughout the day

About Doma

Doma is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands – States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) – offer solutions for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma’s clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the United States. To learn more visit doma.com.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005267/en/

