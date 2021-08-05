Blue Star Foods' RAS Division Announces Selection of PR Aqua As RAS Technology Partner

Miami, Florida, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taste of BC Aquafarms, Inc., (“Taste of BC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Star Foods Corp., ( BSFC) (“Blue Star”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, announced today that it has selected PR Aqua, ULC (“PR Aqua”) as its the Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (“RAS”) technology provider for its planned 1,500 metric ton farm (the “Second Facility”).



Taste of BC has signed a multi-phase engineering contract with PR Aqua to provide advanced aquatic solutions for aquaculture, as its RAS technology provider for the Second Facility and plans to leverage PR Aqua’s suite of solutions encompassing facility design and advanced equipment engineering.

“We have worked with PR Aqua for many years, they were the team that helped us build our initial 80 metric ton steel-head salmon farm and were instrumental as R&D partners to design and implement what has been a very successful first project”, said Steve Atkinson, Founder of Taste of BC. He further continued, “we believe their team are some of the best in the business, and are thrilled to continue to work with them as we look to scale our combined technology for our next phase of development for the Second Facility.”

About PR Aqua

PR Aqua is a leading aquaculture design and technology provider based in British Columbia, Canada. For more than 20 years, PR Aqua has been providing integrated water treatment and fish handling solutions for both the public and commercial aquaculture industries. The PR Aqua team is a group of project management, engineering, and operations professionals, with specific expertise in aquaculture systems design, construction, and operation, specializing in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). The Company supports its clients with a broad range of services including project planning, engineering design, delivery of specialty process equipment, construction support, and startup and training services. The company is based in Nanaimo, British Columbia (Canada), and its corporate website is: www.praqua.com.

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: www.bluestarfoods.com.

