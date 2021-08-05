Motorsport Games to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc . ( MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Michael Graham, Senior Managing Director of Canaccord Genuity, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.



For further information, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the Motorsport Games Investor Relations site https://ir.motorsportgames.com/ under “Events & Presentations.” A replay will be archived online for one year.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League among others.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com

Contact:

ICR

Ashley DeSimone

[email protected]

646.677.1827