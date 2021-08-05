Tremor Video Launches Unified Social Data Solution for Advertisers Seeking to Reach Highly Customized Audiences

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tremor Video Launches Unified Social Data Solution for Advertisers Seeking to Reach Highly Customized Audiences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership with ICX Media enables brands and agencies to leverage social engagement data to activate audiences with scale and precision across CTV and all video devices

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video platform, today introduced Unified Social Data, an all-screen data solution. Powered by its partnership with ICX Media, a video intelligence provider offering data-driven content and analytics solutions, Unified Social Data can reach more than 85 million rich US consumer profiles* from across the “walled gardens” to curate highly customizable, deterministic audiences at scale that blend social engagement data with demographic data.

Unified Social Data is the latest advancement of Tremor’s Data Management Platform (DMP), part of the company’s end-to-end tech stack that consists of Tremor Video’s DSP and Unruly’s SSP. This solution is offered in a flexible model, as advertisers can activate the solution for Connected TV (CTV) and all-screen video campaigns via managed service, self-service, or private marketplaces (PMPs).

“Tremor Video is currently the only DSP leveraging custom audience segments from ICX Media directly,” said Jessica La Rosa, Vice President, Partnerships & Data Operations, Tremor Video. “This is the latest example of our commitment to bringing dynamic data innovations to market that equip clients with impactful audience reach strategies.”

With the increased fragmentation in the digital ecosystem, the Unified Social Data solution helps brands:

Build Niche, Custom Audience Segments

  • Build audiences 1:1 at scale without the reliance of cookies—audience building and content analysis starts from an actual known user
  • Better understand and identify their target audiences via social engagement data—those who show brand affinity through posts, likes, shares, comments, and sentiment—and demographic data
  • Uncover audience reach opportunities in key verticals such as Entertainment, CPG, QSR, and Auto. For example, social interactions that pertain to TV shows or films could offer incremental audience insights beyond viewership information alone.

Unify Social Data Across Platforms

  • Leverage data typically constrained to the social platform where these engagements occur, unifying social data across platforms into one audience data set, rather than siloed buys across social channels

“Providing relevant experiences for the right consumers based on a deeper understanding of their interests and engagement is key to successful campaigns,” said Philip H. Beauregard, President, ICX Media. “We’re excited to partner with Tremor Video to offer brands a highly nuanced, customized, and brand-safe way to reach and connect with their targeted audience segments across all screens.”

Learn more about Tremor Video’s data-driven audience solutions here.

*Based on ICX Media Data - CCPA compliant US-only profiles with rich metrics such as: demos, video viewing, sentiment, comments, tweets, followers, shares, likes, metadata, etc.

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, instream and in-app. Tremor Video is a Tremor International company. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com.

About ICX Media

ICX Media is revolutionizing the digital media market by enabling data-inspired storytelling; transforming the way content is created, distributed, and monetized. ICX Media’s proprietary smart platform harnesses advanced artificial intelligence and adaptive learning technologies to help brands, media companies and content creators create and share more impactful, engaging content with data-backed confidence. The ICX Media community connects nearly 1 million independent creators with brands, media and entertainment companies to make turnkey talent sourcing, scalable content production, accelerated audience creation and cost-effective distribution now possible. ICX Media believes everyone has a meaningful story to share. Now everyone can. To learn more, visit www.icxmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events including market reach of social engagement data. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the time these statements were made. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact
Matt Caldecutt
[email protected]
347 687 3721

ti?nf=ODMwMzMxMCM0MzQyNDMwIzIwOTg3OTI=
ca04b78b-2782-4f21-8b10-510630e6eecc

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment