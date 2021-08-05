Shipt, Rite Aid Announce Same-Day Delivery Partnership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shipt, Rite Aid Announce Same-Day Delivery Partnership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Drugstore chain expands its delivery offerings to all locations after successful pilot with Shipt Customers to receive $10 off their first $50 Rite Aid order

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 5, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Same-day delivery service Shipt and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced a partnership to bring same-day delivery of health and wellness products to Rite Aid's retail footprint across 17 states. Customers can order from more than 2,000 Rite Aid locations through the Shipt marketplace, with delivery to their door in as soon as one hour.

Shipt_Logo.jpg

Over the last year, both companies have seen same-day delivery offerings transition from a luxury to a convenience to a must-have for consumers. Whether shopping for cold and flu medicines, vitamins, beauty staples, personal care, or snacks and beverages, customers have access to more than 20,000 products available at Rite Aid through Shipt.

"Both Shipt and Rite Aid recognize the importance of meeting the ever-changing needs of our customers and exceeding their expectations," said Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Shipt. "We're thrilled to offer Rite Aid customers access to a community of Shipt Shoppers, who are committed to going above and beyond to get their order exactly right. Shipt continues to evolve as a multi-vertical delivery service that can serve as a one-stop-shop regardless of a customer's need, and Rite Aid is a valued partner in that journey."

"As part of our ongoing RxEvolution, continuing to bring to life the 'new Rite Aid' is paramount – and that includes offering consumers exciting new ways to shop. Our partnership with Shipt brings another level of convenience to the Rite Aid customer experience," said Katie Finnegan, chief customer experience and e-commerce officer, Rite Aid. "As consumer preferences continue to evolve, offering options is important, and we'll continue exploring ways to make it as easy as possible for our customers to get the items they need to keep their families healthy, happy and thriving."

To kick off the partnership, starting today through Aug. 12, customers will receive $10 off when they spend $50 on their first Rite Aid order. New customers can sign up and learn about availability in their area by visiting shipt.com/rite-aid or by downloading the Shipt app. After building their Rite Aid order, customers will schedule their delivery, and a Shipt Shopper responsible for fulfilling and ensuring accurate delivery will bring it directly to their door in as soon as one hour.

For more details and to download the Shipt app, visit www.shipt.com and follow @shipt on Instagram, Twitter and, Facebook. For visuals and media assets, download our press kit here.

About Shipt
Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Rite Aid Corporation
As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,000 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

RITE_AID_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG65005&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipt-rite-aid-announce-same-day-delivery-partnership-301349092.html

SOURCE Shipt

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG65005&Transmission_Id=202108050803PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG65005&DateId=20210805
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment