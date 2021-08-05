Shipt, Rite Aid Announce Same-Day Delivery Partnership

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Same-day delivery service Shipt and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced a partnership to bring same-day delivery of health and wellness products to Rite Aid's retail footprint across 17 states. Customers can order from more than 2,000 Rite Aid locations through the Shipt marketplace, with delivery to their door in as soon as one hour.

Over the last year, both companies have seen same-day delivery offerings transition from a luxury to a convenience to a must-have for consumers. Whether shopping for cold and flu medicines, vitamins, beauty staples, personal care, or snacks and beverages, customers have access to more than 20,000 products available at Rite Aid through Shipt.

"Both Shipt and Rite Aid recognize the importance of meeting the ever-changing needs of our customers and exceeding their expectations," said Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Shipt. "We're thrilled to offer Rite Aid customers access to a community of Shipt Shoppers, who are committed to going above and beyond to get their order exactly right. Shipt continues to evolve as a multi-vertical delivery service that can serve as a one-stop-shop regardless of a customer's need, and Rite Aid is a valued partner in that journey."

"As part of our ongoing RxEvolution, continuing to bring to life the 'new Rite Aid' is paramount – and that includes offering consumers exciting new ways to shop. Our partnership with Shipt brings another level of convenience to the Rite Aid customer experience," said Katie Finnegan, chief customer experience and e-commerce officer, Rite Aid. "As consumer preferences continue to evolve, offering options is important, and we'll continue exploring ways to make it as easy as possible for our customers to get the items they need to keep their families healthy, happy and thriving."

To kick off the partnership, starting today through Aug. 12, customers will receive $10 off when they spend $50 on their first Rite Aid order. New customers can sign up and learn about availability in their area by visiting shipt.com/rite-aid or by downloading the Shipt app. After building their Rite Aid order, customers will schedule their delivery, and a Shipt Shopper responsible for fulfilling and ensuring accurate delivery will bring it directly to their door in as soon as one hour.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,000 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

