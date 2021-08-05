EcoChain Leads Crypto Mining's U.S. Growth, Adding Megawatts of Renewable Capacity; Mechanical Technology Inc. Featured in PCG Digital Tech Watch

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoChain builds and operates ultra-low-cost green data centers for cryptocurrency mining. These centers are complex ecosystems of enterprise-grade equipment that require extensive electricity.

The crypto mining industry is facing several new challenges.

China's recent measures against miners. Miners leaving China are in search of data centers with adequate power, security and guaranteed uptime.

Bitcoin, the most-mined digital asset, is given to wild price swings, and can be more expensive to mine than to buy.

EcoChain provides solutions to common industry problems. The company's US-based centers offer access to renewable energy, adequate rack space, service levels and S19 hardware.

EcoChain's sweet spot

EcoChain is ideally positioned to take advantage of China 'unplugging' from crypto mining, acquiring lightly used mining equipment and finding new places to plug it in. The company, recently signed a 25-year lease on a US-based property that will initially deliver 12 megawatts of renewable energy . EcoChain is working to secure another 10 megawatts at a second property, and MTI is studying opportunities to bring another 100 megawatts online. EcoChain forecasts that it will have 50 megawatts online by year's end.

Generating revenue

As MTI's most profitable unit, EcoChain generated revenue of $1.7 million and contributed $1.3 million in earnings in Q2 2021 – 41% more income than forecast.

