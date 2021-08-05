Logo
Zoomd Technologies Continues to Attract and Retain World Class Clients

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is pleased to announce that it has been successful in recruiting a multitude of strong growth clients.

Zoomd_Logo.jpg

Over the past year, Zoomd has been focused on acquiring customers in emerging growth industries bolstered by COVID-19, such as gaming, FinTech, and Ecommerce. Zoomd has been successful in providing its new clients increased channels of distribution for their apps, ultimately driving user acquisition. Zoomd's user acquisition platform has been integral in enabling these clients to manage their multiple campaigns on a single system, allowing for greater efficiency and real-time control. Zoomd's data abilities enables its customers to grow greatly with limited additional resources.

A few examples of new clients include Sony Entertainment, Globo Group, Crypto.com and Getir.

"We are excited about new and expanding engagement with our partners, which we view as a testament to the effectiveness of our award-winning user acquisition abilities," said Zoomd CEO Ofer Eitan, adding: "Our engagement with our partners is a good example of growing, providing them high returns on their investment. In addition, this demonstrates our ability to provide incremental value-added services to a single customer, a key component in our acquisition strategy. We are increasing presence in the strong and growing sectors and proud to showcase these achievements."

About ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect Zoomd's future ability to enable client growth with limited additional resources and its ability to expand current mandates and/or attract new customers. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039696/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Company Media Contacts:
Amit Bohensky
Chairman
Zoomd
[email protected]
Website: www.zoomd.com

Investor relations:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN66286&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomd-technologies-continues-to-attract-and-retain-world-class-clients-301349330.html

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN66286&Transmission_Id=202108050900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN66286&DateId=20210805
