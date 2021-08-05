Nuvve to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 12, 2021

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today announced that it will conduct a conference call to review the financial results for the second quarter of 2021 at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will issue second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on August 12, 2021.

Conference Call Details

To participate in this call, please dial (833) 974-2375 or (412) 317-5768, or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://nuvve.com/investors/https://ir.infusystem.com/.

A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://nuvve.com/investors/ for the next 90 days or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10158500, through August 19, 2021.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) (Nuvve) is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve's Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at www.nuvve.com .

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Nuvve Press Contact

(W)right On Communications

Chance Shay

[email protected]

+1 858 250 9740

Nuvve Investor Contact

Lytham Partners

Robert Blum or Joe Dorame

[email protected]

+1 602 889 9700

