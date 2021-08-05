Jungo Completed Successful IPO in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

PR Newswire

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo, a global supplier of driver and in-cabin sensing software, began trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) on July 28th, 2021, under the ticker "JNGO", following a successful initial public offering.

The company's share is expected to enter the stock exchange indices at the end of the trading day on October 7, 2021, as part of the fast track for new companies: TA-Growth, TA-Tech-Elite, TA-Global-Bluetooth and TA-Technology.

Jungo (TASE: JNGO) was founded in 2013 and has developed an innovative camera-based driver monitoring software solution, used in vehicles, to monitor and analyze the driver's level of distraction and drowsiness, using artificial intelligence and computer vision and deep learning.

The flagship product has over 30 customers around the world, including production deals with OEMs Tier 1s, fleets and telematics service providers (TSPs).

"This is an exciting day for the company and we believe that by registering the shares for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, we will be able to fulfill our vision", said Ophir Herbst, Jungo Chairman. "We are proud of the success of the offering and thank the investing public for expressing their trust in the company. Going public is an important and essential step in the growth of Jungo and ability to serve the largest of customers. "

About Jungo

Jungo is a global supplier of in-cabin sensing AI software, offering CoDriver, an advanced driver monitoring and in-cabin monitoring software. Learn more: www.jungo.com

