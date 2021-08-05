INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HFC, VICI, IRT, BRBS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to HollyFrontier's and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.'s acquisition of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company. As part of the transaction, HollyFrontier will form a new parent company, named "HF Sinclair Corporation" ("HF Sinclair"), which will replace HollyFrontier as the public company trading on the NYSE. At the closing, existing shares of HollyFrontier will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of HF Sinclair, and HF Sinclair will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to The Sinclair Companies, representing 26.75% of the pro forma equity of HF Sinclair. If you are a HollyFrontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP"). Under the terms of the agreement, MGP Class A shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of newly issued VICI Properties stock in exchange for each Class A share of MGP. If you are a VICI Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. On a pro forma basis, following the merger, Independence Realty stockholders are expected to own approximately 50% of the combined company's equity. If you are an Independence Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAM: BRBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with FVCBankcorp, Inc. FVCBankcorp shareholders are expected to receive Blue Ridge common stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing of the transaction, Blue Ridge shareholders will own approximately 52.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are Blue Ridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

