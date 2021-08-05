Logo
RIDE Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Investigating Filing Compensation Claims on Behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Investors

PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) that it is investigating legal claims on behalf of investors against the company for possible securities fraud violations..

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) investors are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our RIDE Shareholder Lawsuit webpage or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.

Kyros Law is investigating possible violations of US securities law that may have been committed by officers and executives of RIDE. Specifically, the law firm is investigating possible misleading statements made by Lordstown company executives to investors.

Kyros Law Offices urges Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) investors to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Shareholder Lawsuit or call 1-800-934-2921 to find out if you have a case.

Receive alerts about potential class action lawsuits that may affect you by visiting the Class Action Lawsuit Center website.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.

favicon.png?sn=NE66258&sd=2021-08-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ride-investor-alert-kyros-law-is-investigating-filing-compensation-claims-on-behalf-of-lordstown-motors-corp-nasdaq-ride-investors-301349177.html

SOURCE Kyros Law

