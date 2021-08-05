Logo
Mase Graye Joins AudioEye as Chief Architect

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

15-year engineering team veteran brings experience from Facebook, Amazon and Oracle

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced that Mase Graye has joined its executive leadership team. With over 15 years of software and technology experience, Mase will focus on shaping AudioEye's product and technical strategy to support the Company's growth and its mission to make digital content accessible to everyone.

audioeye_logo_Logo.jpg

Mase has a proven track record of leading engineering teams and delivering industry-transforming products.

"As Chief Architect, Mase brings considerable experience to our team, and will play an essential role in the next stage of AudioEye's growth and development as we rapidly expand our customer footprint and partner ecosystem across industries, regions, and markets," said interim CEO David Moradi. "We look forward to the technological leadership he brings to the Company and the innovation he will inspire to develop new products and features."

Mase has a proven track record of leading engineering teams and delivering industry-transforming products. He most recently worked at Facebook, where he served as its product and technical lead for advanced workload and data management infrastructure, powering their next-generation advertising systems. Prior to that, he was one of the original architects at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and led engineering teams at Amazon and several startups.

"AudioEye provides a complete solution for web accessibility, making access to the Internet equal for all to enjoy and benefit from," said Graye. "Web accessibility is fundamentally about meeting people where they are. I'm excited to work with the great team at AudioEye who understand that fostering empathy leads to great products that can be used by the largest number of people."

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping content creators get accessible, and support them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture. The Company also provides source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:
AudioEye, Inc.
Dr. Carr Bettis, Executive Chairman
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

favicon.png?sn=LA65948&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mase-graye-joins-audioeye-as-chief-architect-301348975.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA65948&Transmission_Id=202108050805PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA65948&DateId=20210805
