IDEX Fire & Safety Launches SAM™ Smart Nozzle Offering Wireless Communication to Attack Crew

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nozzle-to-Pump N2P Technology™ works with SAM Integrated Water Control System

Company Showcases Smart Nozzle in demonstrations and exhibits at FDIC International 2021

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEX Fire & Safety is building upon its revolutionary SAM™ automated flow control system with the launch of the SAM Smart Nozzle with N2P Technology.The SAM™ Smart Nozzle pairs with SAM, on a proprietary network, giving the attack crew control of the water flow and providing key decision-making information where it is needed most.

IDEX_FS.jpg

IDEX Fire & Safety leads the industry forward with SAM Smart Nozzle

"IDEX Fire & Safety is continuing to listen to the challenges firefighters face and leads the industry forward with the launch of the SAM Smart Nozzle," said Bill Simmons, president of IDEX Fire & Safety. "Our N2P Technology extends SAM water flow automation to the point of attack, further increasing speed of response and safety on the fire scene. This is a groundbreaking advancement in firefighting technology."

The innovative SAM Smart Nozzle helps with common fireground challenges. SAM Nozzle allows the attack crew at a fire scene to view water availability by tracking the water source and supply, it automatically adjusts the nozzle to operate at the desired pressure and flow, and to charge the hose line on demand without tying up the pump operator or scene communications. With patent-pending Nozzle-to-Pump Technology, SAM Smart Nozzle gives the crew on the line direct information and provides feedback to the truck by looping between the truck and the nozzle using the SAM System technology.

SAM Smart Nozzle works with the patented SAM, the integrated total water flow control system that manages the truck's pump, tank, intakes and discharges to make complex pump operations simple. Launched in 2019, SAM System has evolved and its second-generation launches this year to offer six new features that make the system more user friendly and efficient.

"SAM System manages the water flow, so the operator can focus on the changing conditions of the fireground and the safety of their crew. SAM Nozzle takes it a step further," said Jason Cerrano, SAM business line leader of IDEX Fire & Safety. Cerrano, a former firefighter, is the inventor of SAM Integrated Total Water Control System.

"With SAM Nozzle, we've amped up on-site support for the crew by giving them direct information and control in a situation when timeliness is key," Cerrano said.

IDEX Fire & Safety is showcasing the innovative technology, demonstrating the features, and providing hands-on trial during 2021 FDIC International August 5–7 in Indianapolis. Attendees can find SAM Smart Nozzle with N2P Technology and the SAM Total Integrated Water Control System in the Convention Center's Exhibit Hall, the South Street Exhibit Demo Area and the Innovation Hub at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Outside Exhibits
South Street Exhibit Demo Area | IDEX Fire & Safety, Booth 19005 | Demo Truck

Inside Exhibits
Lucas Oil Stadium | Innovation Hub
Convention Center, Exhibit Hall D | IDEX Fire & Safety, Booth 1823 | SAM Water Flow Demo

For more information about SAM: samflows.com

About IDEX Fire & Safety

IDEX Fire & Safety brings trusted brands together to deliver innovation in both customer experience and integrated solutions that revolutionize performance and technology to make the fireground and rescue scene safer. Our brands include Akron Brass, AWG, Class 1, Dinglee, Hale, HURST Jaws of Life®, Godiva, Lukas, Vetter and Weldon. The IDEX Fire & Safety brands represent business units of IDEX Corporation [NYSE: IEX], an applied solutions company specializing in fluid and metering technologies; health and science technologies; and fire, safety and other diversified products. idexfiresafety.com

favicon.png?sn=CL66361&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idex-fire--safety-launches-sam-smart-nozzle-offering-wireless-communication-to-attack-crew-301349392.html

SOURCE IDEX Fire & Safety

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL66361&Transmission_Id=202108050857PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL66361&DateId=20210805
