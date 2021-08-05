Synlogic Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call & Participation in Upcoming Banking Conference

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic, Inc. ( Nasdaq: SYBX ), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 8:30 am ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the Company will review its financial results and provide a corporate update.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (844) 815-2882 for domestic callers and (213) 660-0926 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 7586239. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Synlogic website in the Events Calendar of the Investors and Media section. For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

Additionally, Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., Synlogic's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following virtual banking and industry conference:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference: Dr. Brennan will participate in a Fireside Chat at 9:30 am ET on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 .

This is a virtual event. To listen to the live event, please contact the event organizers.

About Synlogic

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic therapeutics that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX). The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic's platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: cancer, inborn errors of metabolism, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory and immune disorders; our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; the expected timing of Synlogic's clinical trials and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic's current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic's view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

