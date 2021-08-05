NinePointTwo Capital Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: NIO, AZN, CMCSA, NKE, NVO, CRM, AVGO, CSTL, IMMR, PFLT, CRON, HYG, ONCT,

NIO, AZN, CMCSA, NKE, NVO, CRM, AVGO, CSTL, IMMR, PFLT, CRON, HYG, ONCT, Added Positions: SCHP, EMLC, PDBC, MDT, VHC,

SCHP, EMLC, PDBC, MDT, VHC, Reduced Positions: IVV, VEA, IEMG, BND, BNDX, NXPI, FB, APO, LQD, UNH, IJR, IJH, HCA, HYLB, AAPL, CLX, MU, LEMB,

IVV, VEA, IEMG, BND, BNDX, NXPI, FB, APO, LQD, UNH, IJR, IJH, HCA, HYLB, AAPL, CLX, MU, LEMB, Sold Out: IUSB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, NIO Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NinePointTwo Capital. As of 2021Q2, NinePointTwo Capital owns 69 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 1,713,470 shares, 37.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.17% VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 739,742 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 333.44% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 763,155 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.03% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 225,675 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.48% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,997 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.95%

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 165.17%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.51%. The holding were 1,713,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 333.44%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 739,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 175.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 763,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in VirnetX Holding Corp by 67.98%. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.95%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.93%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 34,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.57%. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.69%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 287,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.48%. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.6%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 225,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.12%. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.65%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 113,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 43.65%. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.22%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 132,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 68.55%. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $212.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 10,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.