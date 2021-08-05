Logo
NinePointTwo Capital Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company NinePointTwo Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, NIO Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NinePointTwo Capital. As of 2021Q2, NinePointTwo Capital owns 69 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NinePointTwo Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ninepointtwo+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NinePointTwo Capital
  1. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 1,713,470 shares, 37.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.17%
  2. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 739,742 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 333.44%
  3. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 763,155 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.03%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 225,675 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.48%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,997 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.95%
New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 165.17%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.51%. The holding were 1,713,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 333.44%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 739,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 175.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 763,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in VirnetX Holding Corp by 67.98%. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

NinePointTwo Capital sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.95%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.93%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 34,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.57%. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.69%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 287,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.48%. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.6%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 225,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.12%. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.65%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 113,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 43.65%. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.22%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 132,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

NinePointTwo Capital reduced to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 68.55%. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $212.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. NinePointTwo Capital still held 10,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of NinePointTwo Capital. Also check out:

1. NinePointTwo Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. NinePointTwo Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NinePointTwo Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NinePointTwo Capital keeps buying
