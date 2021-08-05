Logo
Regions Next Step Expands Financial Wellness Offerings for Students via iGrad and WeAreTeachers Platforms

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Regions Bank on Thursday announced the launch of its new financial literacy platforms via WeAreTeachers and iGrad™, expanding the free financial education tools available for students and parents through Regions Next Step, Regions Bank’s financial education program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005097/en/

NextStep-ForStudents.jpg

During back-to-school season, Regions Next Step is helping students and their families improve their financial know-how. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through WeAreTeachers, a popular online media brand for educators, Regions is delivering real-world math and money activities for K-8 students in Adventures+in+Math. This free educational program features interactive games, lesson plans, at-home activities, and family resources. Adventures in Math is available to everyone and can help teach students math skills and ﬁnancial responsibility.

“Building healthy financial habits early can help set a strong foundation throughout students’ school years and into adulthood,” said Joye Hehn, Next Step financial education manager for Regions Bank. “These activities provide a fun, engaging way for teachers and parents to introduce young students to the value of money and help them gain financial literacy as they head back into the classroom this fall.”

Additionally, Regions is working with the financial wellness education company iGrad to provide money-management resources to students attending select Southeastern Conference (SEC) Universities and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs​). Regions recently launched its custom financial wellness platform for Mississippi State University, with immediate plans to expand to Auburn University followed by more SEC Universities and HBCUs. Through the platform, students have access to a wide array of courses and articles, a student loan-management tool to help students with budgeting, scholarship and job search databases, and more.

“Whether back-to-school means you’re starting your first year or preparing for graduation, knowledge is power when managing college finances and beyond,” said Hehn. “Through iGrad, Regions is proud to provide students with access to financial education resources to help them build skills they will use now and long after they graduate.”

Beyond these platforms, Regions provides free tools and resources to help students of all ages and their families be financially prepared for back-to-school season and year-round needs. Additional Next Step resources include:

  • Back-to-School Budget Worksheet – This%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3Eoption is designed to help people plan and track spending for everything on their back-to-school list, as well as other student activities.
  • Next Step for Students Hub – College students and recent graduates can use the articles, worksheets, courses, calculators and other resources available+in+the+hub+linked+here to improve their money-management skills, navigate student loans and transition from classroom to workplace.
  • Next Step Podcasts – The Insights+for+Students+series%2C+linked+here, offers saving, budgeting and planning advice for students before, during and after college. These quick, educational Next+Step+Podcasts are also now launching on the most popular podcast platforms.

For more advice and tools for budgeting, saving and planning for this back-to-school season, visit Regions.com%2FNextStepFamilyBudget. The content is free and available to anyone, regardless of whether they are a Regions customer.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (

NYSE:RF, Financial), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210805005097r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005097/en/

