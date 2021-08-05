Blink Charging Deploys EV Charging Stations Across Greenlight Communities in Arizona

- Agreement with the Arizona based developer will have 58 Blink owned EV charging stations deployed in new multifamily residential properties across the Phoenix metro area



Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced a five-year agreement with two five-year extensions with Greenlight Communities, LLC, an Arizona-based residential property developer. After installations are completed, there will be a total of 58 Blink owned EV charging stations at Greenlight multifamily residential communities across the Phoenix metro area in Arizona.

The deployments are being aided by the SRP Business EV Charger Rebate, which offers businesses up to $1,500 per networked Level 2 EV charging station. SRP, or the Salt River Project, is the electrical utility provider for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area in Maricopa County, Arizona.

“We are excited to partner with developers like Greenlight Communities. With many EV drivers choosing to charge at home, Greenlight Communities is leading by example in the multifamily residential sector by providing EV charging, an important amenity to the increasing number of EV drivers in its communities,” stated Brendan Jones, President of Blink. “With this agreement, which will bring Greenlight’s total IQ 200 chargers up to 58, Greenlight’s residents can feel confident about moving toward electric transportation alternatives. We’re pleased to help Greenlight Communities in supporting green transportation and providing their EV driving residents with the convenience of this premium amenity.”

“We are always looking for opportunities to provide the best options for our residents, the communities in which we build, and the environment. We are thrilled to do just that as we install Blink Charging’s IQ 200 chargers at our most recently completed community, Cabana Hayden in Scottsdale. We are excited to establish an EV infrastructure at all of Greenlight’s Cabana communities.” commented Robert Lyles, Partner and Co-Founder of Greenlight Communities. Additional properties that will receive Blink charging stations include Cabana 99th in Glendale, Cabana Encanto in Goodyear, and Cabana Power in Mesa.

Founded in 2018 and having completed its first three projects, Greenlight Communities is a real estate developer successfully building attainable rental housing in the Phoenix area. The most recent Blink deployments can be located at the recently completed Cabana Hayden property in Scottsdale. Three more complexes are currently under construction and will be the next to offer Blink’s IQ 200 EV charging stations.

Blink’s IQ 200 units are among the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, with a maximum output of 80 amps. The Blink IQ 200 chargers have been well received by leading EV industry experts.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

