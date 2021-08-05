Logo
ZipRecruiter Partners With Comparably to Give Job Seekers More Information Through Comparably's Company Reviews, Pay, and Data

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today ZipRecruiter announced a new partnership with leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably, integrating company reviews, salary information, and more into ZipRecruiter’s company pages. Job seekers can now see anonymous employee reviews of companies, typical salaries by department, and additional information about company culture, diversity, and benefits, when viewing job postings and company pages on ZipRecruiter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005612/en/

Comparably_Asset.jpg

Today ZipRecruiter announced a new partnership with leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably, integrating company reviews, salary information, and more into ZipRecruiter’s company pages. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“ZipRecruiter is committed to making the job search process as transparent as possible as we connect job seekers to their next great opportunity,” said Ian Siegel, ZipRecruiter CEO and co-founder. “Giving job seekers more information leads to better decisions, stronger job matches, happier employees and employers, and a better functioning market overall.”

“One of the most important search missions in life is finding the right job, so we’re pleased to partner with ZipRecruiter on the integration of our workplace culture and salary data,” said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. “Comparably is committed to helping job seekers make critical career decisions by providing the most comprehensive and accurate look at what it’s like to work across tens of thousands of companies.”

The Comparably data adds to a long list of product features on ZipRecruiter that help job seekers gain an advantage in their job search. ZipRecruiter’s AI technology tells job seekers how strong a match they are for every role, based on their skills and experience and the role’s requirements. It also informs them of the status of their application, letting them know when their application is viewed or given a thumbs-up rating by an employer. The site also provides tools to assist with the job search process, including ‘Invite to Apply’ which helps employers find desirable candidates before they even apply. Jobs where employers use ‘Invite to Apply’ receive over 2.5 more candidates1, and candidates who are invited to apply are nearly three times more likely to get hired.2

Job seekers are particularly hungry for information right now, given the rapid changes taking place in the labor market.3

ZipRecruiter is committed to connecting job seekers to their next great opportunity, keeping them informed with relevant information along the way.

About ZipRecruiter:

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years4 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.5

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

About Comparably:

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with millions of anonymous employee ratings on tens of thousands of companies. With a comprehensive and accurate look at what it’s like to work across organizations large and small in nearly 20 different culture categories -- based on gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education -- it has become one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace and salary data. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com%2Fnews.

1 ZipRecruiter Internal Data, average Jan. 1–Dec. 31 2020.
2 Based on self-reporting by over 10,000 logged in users who reported being hired for a job through ZipRecruiter from September 1, 2020–October 31, 2020.
3 Survey of 2,591 respondents who logged into ZipRecruiter job seeker accounts between July 11 and July 17, 2021 conducted via desktop and mobile.
4 Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, during the period of March 2017 to Feb 2021 for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.
5 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Fjob-boards%3Futf8%3D%25E2%259C%2593%26amp%3Border%3Dtop_shelf (last visited January 25, 2021).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210805005612r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005612/en/

