Todos Medical Receipt Notice of Allowance from USPTO for 3CL Protease Inhibitor Dietary Supplement Tollovid™

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. ( TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced it has received a notice of allowance from the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for a trademark for the Company’s proprietary supplement Tollovid™. The Company received a Certificate of Free Sale (CFS) for the 5-day high dose regimen of Tollovid from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) in April 2021.



This USPTO notice of allowance underscores the desire in the marketplace for Tollovid, especially given its high dose, 5-day formulation that helps to support and maintain healthy immune function. Tollovid is a potent botanical, delayed release, bioavailable 3CL protease inhibitor. The Company’s lower dose, delayed release, daily-use formulation Tollovid Daily™ received a CFS from the US FDA in July 2021, including the critical 3CL protease inhibitor claim. Tollovid has high 3CL protease inhibitor activity than Tollovid Daily.

The Company is currently completing marketing plans for the US distribution of Tollovid™ (high dose, 5-day formulation) and Tollovid Daily™ (lower dose, daily use formulation), and has made Tollovid available to the market in the United States via www.MyTollovid.com and via The Alchemist Kitchen (https://www.thealchemistskitchen.com/products/tollovid), its SoHo, NYC based retail distribution partner that specializes in best of breed herbal supplements. The Company is working closely with the Alchemist Kitchen to implement best practices from a customer service perspective as it relates to the compliant use of botanical products to help support proper immune function.

“We are making diligent, regulatory compliant progress in terms of bringing our 3CL protease-related ‘Tollo’-branded technologies to the marketplace,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “It is clear that we have carved out a niche in the marketplace for 3CL protease inhibitor products, and that interest in these products is growing rapidly heading into the second half of 2021. We intend to remain fully regulatory compliant, and will seek to add additional data to the claims we ultimately intend to make for our various ‘Tollo’ branded products as we move forward in the second half of 2021 under the current uncertain market conditions. We intend to have both our Tollovid and Tollovid Daily products available on a first come first serve basis for their individual use cases in August 2021. We believe the second half of 2021 will be an extremely vibrant period for the development of 3CL protease inhibitors with significant human exposure data, and we firmly believe there is no other company in the world ahead of Todos Medical in this arena.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. ( TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain (COVID-19) testing materials and supplies. The agreements cover multiple suppliers of PCR testing kits, extraction kits, automation materials and supplies, as well as COVID-19 antibody and antigen testing kits.

Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma to pursue the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

