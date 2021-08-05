Toll Brothers Introduces New Luxury Home Designs in La Quinta

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Toll Brothers Introduces New Luxury Home Designs in La Quinta

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Luxury Gated Community is Adjacent to PGA WEST

La Quinta, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Stone Creek Ranch, a private gated community of luxury single- and two-story homes in La Quinta, is opening soon for sale. This intimate community will offer incredible mountain views, modern architecture, innovative home designs, and a pool included with every home.

Stone Creek Ranch is a gated enclave of 70 homes nestled amid the Santa Rosa Mountains in proximity to the famous PGA West Golf Course. The community’s home designs range from 2,800 to 4,000 sq. ft., featuring 3 to 5 beds, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, 2- to 4-car garages, and dynamic options that allow buyers to create their perfect home. Buyers can choose from five distinct home designs and various exteriors, including Desert Contemporary, Tuscan, and Santa Barbara designs, with architecture that complements the Tuscan style prevalent in the surrounding area. Built with the quality craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known, all homes at Stone Creek Ranch will include expansive indoor/outdoor living space, front yard landscaping, and a pool and spa. Additional options include multi-generational living suites, additional bedrooms, flex space, and more, with some homes offering mountain views. Pricing is anticipated to start in the low $800,000s.

“We are excited to bring new modern home designs to La Quinta that offer open concept floor plans and beautiful exterior elevations,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “To make the most of this breathtaking desert oasis, the Toll Brothers homes at Stone Creek Ranch have a pool included with every home.”

The La Quinta area offers residents easy access to exceptional dining, shopping, and recreational options including golfing, hiking, and biking. Just 30 minutes from Downtown Palm Springs and amidst world-class golf courses, Stone Creek Ranch residents can enjoy upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment. Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties are all within driving distance from the community.

Home buyers interested in learning more about Toll Brothers at Stone Creek Ranch are encouraged to sign up as a VIP to receive the latest community updates. For more information, visit StoneCreekRanchHomes.com or call 866-232-1631.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG)

###

Attachments

ti?nf=ODMwMzczOCM0MzQzODQ1IzIwODcyODU=
9769bffa-95fe-4b34-be98-9a03ddcb6252
Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers 
215-938-8169
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment