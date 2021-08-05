Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in St. Lucie County, FL

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon today announced plans to open a fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie, FL. The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create more than 500 new, full-time jobs that pay at least $15 per hour and provide comprehensive benefits starting day one on the job.

“We’re excited to expand our network to better serve our customers in Port St. Lucie,” said Mark Marzano, Director of Operations at Amazon. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint throughout the Sunshine State. We look forward to bringing more than 500 good jobs to St. Lucie County and contributing positively to the community.”

Employees at the more than one million-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.

Amazon may be a large global business, but it’s truly made up of small businesses and communities. From the local jobs the company brings, to the local people, Amazon employs, trains, and upskills. Amazon also plans to hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology to name a few.

Amazon currently employs more than 52,000 full-time associates throughout the state of Florida and has fulfillment and sortation centers in Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

"The city of Port St. Lucie is thrilled to be home to the latest Amazon fulfillment center. At more than 1 million square feet, the building will be the largest in Port St. Lucie," said Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Shannon Martin. "More importantly, Amazon will employ about 500 local people, offering full-time jobs with fantastic benefits from Day One. There is much to be celebrated today with the announcement of these jobs, along with the investment in Port St. Lucie by Amazon and developer Seefried Industrial Properties."

“This latest, in a series of substantial corporate investments, shows the commitment of the county to stabilize our economy and ensure the employment options for all residents of our community,” said St. Lucie County Commission Chair Chris Dzadovsky. “It is also a testament of how the outside corporate world sees the benefit of local government cooperation that offers certainty and speed-to-market. Without the stability created through government agency cooperation, these investments would likely not come our way.”

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading $15 per hour starting wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has invested millions of dollars to provide a safe workplace. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon leverages its scale to help support local communities. Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will help Amazon team members from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

AMAZON IN FLORIDA

Since 2010, Amazon has created 52,000 jobs in Florida and invested more than $9.5 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.

Amazon’s investments have contributed more than $9 billion in GDP to the Florida economy and have helped create 29,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.

More than 140,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Florida are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.

About Amazon

