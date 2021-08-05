Logo
Payoneer Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer Robert Clarkson

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced the appointment of Robert Clarkson to a new leadership role as Chief Revenue Officer.

“Robert is an expert business executive with more than 20 years of experience leading global revenue and account management teams at leading fintech and payment companies, like PayPal and American Express. He will be responsible for leading the global go-to-market team, driving the overall business and more deeply penetrating our target markets,” said Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “I’m excited to add Robert to the leadership team as we execute on our growth strategy and pursue our mission, to democratize access to financial services and drive growth for digital businesses of all sizes from around the world.”

Robert was most recently the Chief Commercial Officer of NortonLifeLock, where he was responsible for Global Revenue including customer acquisition/retention, strategic partnerships, and customer success. Prior to joining NortonLifeLock, Robert was the Head of Global Partnerships and Global Business Development responsible for PayPal’s largest global merchants and platform partners. His team also managed global business development initiatives. He joined PayPal from American Express, where he was a Vice President guiding the firm's efforts to define new growth strategies and strengthen the company's B2B business.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Payoneer as it enters a new period of expansion and growth,” noted Robert. “The company is addressing an exciting, evolving, and massive market. I look forward to working with Scott and the rest of the team to help strengthen Payoneer, and make the right investments so we can exceed our long term goals and help customers all over the world succeed and grow in the global digital economy.”

In Q2 of this year, Payoneer also brought on Ya Wen as the new VP Enterprise, Americas. Ya was previously a GM at Amazon, leading Amazon’s US Global Selling business, and brings a wealth of experience as a senior executive, and an expert in ecommerce, especially in the field of cross-border selling. In his new role, Ya will drive growth of Payoneer’s Enterprise business, serving many of the biggest names in digital commerce with an expanded offering, while also pursuing new verticals.

About Payoneer

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO) is the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer may be considered, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements”, as well as any further risks and uncertainties contained in the definitive prospectus/proxy statement filed by Payoneer on June 1, 2021. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005700/en/

