Ultivue Announces Co-Marketing Agreement with Fluidigm for Biomarker Imaging Solutions for Precision Medicine

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ultivue Announces Co-Marketing Agreement with Fluidigm for Biomarker Imaging Solutions for Precision Medicine

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ultivue, Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM) today announced a co-marketing agreement in which the companies will offer customers a comprehensive portfolio of workflow solutions for biomarker discovery and drug development.

Ultivue, a leader in advancing precision medicine solutions by accelerating tissue biomarker discovery and validation develops unique assays for use in multiplex immunofluorescence imaging and analysis. Its proprietary InSituPlex%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+technology is designed for fast and comprehensive exploration of biologically-relevant markers combined with same slide-H&E analysis in precious tissue samples.

Fluidigm is a leader in high-parameter imaging for the clinical translational research and clinical testing markets. It’s Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™) technology is designed for highly multiplexed targeted interrogation of tissue sections for 40 or more protein markers in one scan, with distinct non-overlapping signals from element-labeled antibodies detected simultaneously for each sub-micrometer pixel.

The collaboration provides reseachers with end-to-end service capability for clinical and translational work. For example, InSituPlex technology is well suited to identify regions of interest that may require downstream, deep profiling with IMC™. Customer access to both technologies can improve the efficiency of drug discovery programs and, in translational research, enable patient stratification to triage cases that require further investigation.

“Imaging Mass Cytometry has become integral to the clinical translational research and clinical testing markets,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “Through Fluidigm Therapeutic Insights Services, we will offer our customers access to our technology as well as that of Ultivue, providing optimum imaging solutions for biomarker discovery and drug development.”

“Ultivue is at the forefront of innovation to provide unique biological insights for our customers,” said Mark Rees, Vice-President of Business Development at Ultivue. “Our InSituPlex%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+technology offers valuable profiling of the tissue and expands the depth of information possible from a single section that is complementary to the high-parameter capabilities of Imaging Mass Cytometry. We believe this joint offering with Fluidigm will now provide researchers a seamless workflow enabling a far more efficient biomarker discovery and drug development process.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

About Ultivue

Ultivue, Inc. provides researchers and scientists with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex® technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions and scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs. For more information, visit ultivue.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210805005443r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005443/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment