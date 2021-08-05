Logo
Amid the Uncertainty, Indiana Gateway Digital Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA), a full-time, tuition-free online program of Clarksville Community School Corporation, is ready to start the new school year and give K-11 students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to inspire them to reach their full potential. INGDA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today.

For most families, the new school year comes with questions and cautious optimism. During the pandemic, many families realized that attending online school is a safe, alternative option that gives the students the freedom to discover their passions. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning.And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

“Last year was rough on Indiana families, but at INGDA, we pride ourselves on having a consistent educational model and compassionate teachers who are committed to student achievement and success,” said Brearn Wright, INGDA’s head of school. “We are all excited for another year of growth with our students.”

Staffed by Indiana licensed teachers, INGDA offers an individualized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to promote student success. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like INGDA reported+lower+learning+loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend INGDA also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career+Prep+Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Business, Marketing, and Entrepreneurship, Education and Training, and Information Technology. Students can also earn certifications and college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. INGDA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

INGDA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about INGDA and how to enroll, visit ingda.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Indiana Gateway Digital Academy

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA) is an online public-school program of the Clarksville Community School Corporation that serves students in grades K-12. INGDA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. INGDA’s individualized approach gives Indiana students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about INGDA, visit ingda.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005004/en/

