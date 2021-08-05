Logo
Dodge Brand, Sony Pictures Consumer Products and 2006 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' Come Together Again to Launch All-new Commercial, 'Life Lessons,' as Original Film Marks Its 15th Anniversary

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 5, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis_campaign.jpg

  • 60-second video from the Dodge brand, "Life Lessons," takes another page from the 2006 film "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"
  • Dodge spot features Gary Cole, reprising his role as Reese Bobby, imparting "Life Lessons" using the road as his classroom with son Ricky Bobby and his pal Cal Jr.
  • "Life Lessons" debuts across television and digital channels beginning today, Thursday, August 5
  • Sony Music Entertainment and AC/DC provide the video's music soundtrack with "Shot in the Dark" (originally released in the Dodge brand's "Family Motto" campaign)
  • "Life Lessons" draws from Sony Pictures' "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" and features brands from the film, including MTN DEW, Wonder Bread, Old Spice and Applebee's
  • "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" marks its 15th anniversary this week (August 4, 2006)

As the "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" marks its official 15th anniversary this week, Dodge is following up the brand's hit 2020 "Family Motto" initiative with the all-new "Life Lessons" campaign. "Life Lessons" debuts a 30-second spot across television, in addition to a 60-second version and shorter forms across digital.

The spot, set in Talladega in 1982 (if 1982 had a Dodge Durango), features Gary Cole reprising his role as Reese Bobby, who uses the road as his classroom as he drives son Ricky Bobby and his pal Cal Naughton Jr. to school in a Dodge Durango R/T Blacktop Tow N Go (Granite with Dual Carbon Stripes). The video also includes the 2021 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody (Sinamon Stick) and the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody (White Knuckle with Satin Black hood).

Reese tosses words of wisdom (and semi-legal fireworks!) toward the boys, including "Life takes 50% bravery and 60% stupidity;" "Take it from your daddy. Just because you grow up, doesn't mean you need to give up" and "The most powerful force in the universe is love. Ha, ha, ha, no, it's not! It's hot, nasty, badass speed!"

"Given the incredible response to the 'Family Motto' campaign from the Dodge brand last year, we wanted to follow it up with the all-new 'Life Lessons' campaign," said Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis. "As with our first spot, we wanted 'Life Lessons' to stay authentic to both the Dodge brand and to the original film. We were able to accomplish this endeavor with Sony Pictures as it marks the 15th anniversary of the original film, in addition to an amazing roster of creative allies, including Sony Music and AC/DC, Applebee's, Wonder Bread, Old Spice and Mountain Dew."

"One of the 'Life Lessons' for those of us at Dodge is always striving to give enthusiasts what they ask for, so in addition to giving them more from 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,' last year we launched three 700-plus-horsepower muscle cars with the new Challenger SRT Super Stock, Durango SRT Hellcat and Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis. "Together, these vehicles comprise Dodge, the automotive industry's most powerful brand. Lesson learned."

The Dodge brand's "Life Lessons" and "Family Motto" (released in October 2020) were created in partnership with GSD&M.

Dodge//SRT
For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Dodge brand: www.dodge.com
DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge
Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial
Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

favicon.png?sn=DE66381&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dodge-brand-sony-pictures-consumer-products-and-2006-talladega-nights-the-ballad-of-ricky-bobby-come-together-again-to-launch-all-new-commercial-life-lessons-as-original-film-marks-its-15th-anniversary-301349412.html

SOURCE Stellantis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE66381&Transmission_Id=202108050933PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE66381&DateId=20210805
