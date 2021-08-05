Logo
MissFresh Officially Launches Full Range of Live Seafood, Kept Fresh With Advanced Quality Control

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MissFresh Limited ("MissFresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry, has officially launched a full range of more than 70 live seafood offerings – comprising fish, prawns, crustaceans and shellfish – on the MissFresh grocery delivery app for customers in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Hangzhou and Ningbo, after successfully soft launching a small variety since early 2021. The company has now also optimized quality control processes to uphold high standards of food safety during delivery.

MissFresh's quality control for live seafood centers around three standards – Safety, Freshness, and Convenience – and ensures that customers can order the freshest possible seafood to their doorsteps. To uphold food safety standards, 100% of MissFresh's live seafood is put through stringent checks. Customers can access test reports for each product in the product details section of the MissFresh app.

To offer products of the highest quality, MissFresh carefully selects the places of origin for its entire range of live seafood. For example, local Chinese specialties such as abalone and turbot are sourced from Dongshan Island and Xingcheng city respectively.

MissFresh utilizes a supply and distribution cold chain that enables live seafood to be transported very quickly in order to preserve freshness. The company has also taken an extra step in quality control by storing live seafood in special water bags injected with oxygen – this keeps seafood fresh by minimizing external exposure. The company's Distributed Mini Warehouses (DMWs) – which integrate warehousing, sorting and distribution to streamline the retail distribution chain – in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Hangzhou and Ningbo are equipped with fish tanks of different salinity and temperatures, customized for various types of seafood.

MissFresh's approach to the live seafood supply and distribution chain stands out from some other retailers, who purchase and transport live seafood every few days, resulting in longer storage periods. With an efficient logistics system and AI-enabled supply chain that goes through city sorting centers and community distribution centers, live seafood is delivered to MissFresh's city sorting centers every day, further ensuring maximum freshness.

Customers can also opt for MissFresh's live fish cleaning service and have their fish gutted and cleaned just before delivery, eliminating the hassle of handling live seafood with the convenience of ready-to-cook ingredients.

The variety of live seafood and advanced quality control practices, combined with MissFresh's speedy grocery delivery time of 39 minutes on average, allow customers to enjoy live, fresh and delicious seafood at any moment.

favicon.png?sn=CN66257&sd=2021-08-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/missfresh-officially-launches-full-range-of-live-seafood-kept-fresh-with-advanced-quality-control-301349432.html

SOURCE MissFresh

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN66257&Transmission_Id=202108050936PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN66257&DateId=20210805
