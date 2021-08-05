Omnicom's Credera Launches Amazon Center of Excellence to Innovate and Transform the Digital Customer Experience

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, today announced the launch of a new Amazon Center of Excellence to serve clients with innovative solutions at the intersection of digital transformation and digital customer experience.

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

"Our Amazon Center of Excellence will broaden OPMG's platform to deliver cutting-edge solutions for clients and world-class experiences for customers," said Luke Taylor, CEO of OPMG. "We will bring together OPMG digital services, Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology, and Credera's cloud adoption expertise to help clients create and scale meaningful customer experiences."

"Credera is excited to launch an Amazon Center of Excellence for our clients and teams to reinvent customer solutions and data insights with AWS," said Justin Bell, CEO and President of Credera. "Powered by our strategic relationship with AWS, the Amazon CoE will be a resource for our clients and OPMG agencies to innovate together."

"Cloud technology serves as the foundation to accelerate business growth and efficiency, drive customer personalization, unlock data insights, and bring new digital products online," said Jeff Townes, Credera's Managing Partner of Cloud Solutions and Alliances and Amazon Center of Excellence lead. "Credera is uniquely positioned through our relationships with OPMG and AWS to help clients capture value at the intersection of digital transformation and digital customer experience."

The Amazon Center of Excellence will blend Credera's strategic cloud advisory services, AWS platform engineering and operations practices, and expertise delivering customer innovation, marketing technology solutions, and modern data and insights. OPMG's Amazon Center of Excellence will advise clients on AWS adoption and help clients navigate their cloud transformation journeys.

Headquartered in Dallas, Credera today has a team of more than 900 talented consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services. Credera is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera (credera.com) is a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our over 900 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

