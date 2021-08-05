Roller-Coaster Romance 'After We Fell' Arrives in Cinemas Nationwide

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third film in the popular "After" franchise, "After We Fell" will debut in movie theaters nationwide this fall, courtesy of Fathom Events and Voltage Pictures. Starring Josephine Langford(Tessa Young) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Hardin Scott), the third highly anticipated installment in the film series, following "After" (2019) and "After We Collided" (2020), continues the complicated and intoxicating romance between the young tumultuous lovers. "After We Fell" will play in select movie theaters on Thurs., Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. (all times local) and Tuesday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. (local time) at select locations.

Tickets for "After We Fell" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices starting tomorrow, Friday, August 6. A complete list of theater locations will be available on the Fathom Events website (theater participants are subject to change).

Tessa and Hardin have endured so much during their relationship, but now they face some of the biggest changes and challenges of their lives. Tessa graduates from college and prepares to move to Seattle for her dream job at Vance Publishing. Though she begs Hardin to come with her, he resists and offers an alternative: to move to London, where they can build a future together.

Meanwhile, Tessa's father returns after a nine-year absence. Though he longs to reestablish a connection with his daughter, he winds up bonding more with Hardin, who shares a love for Tessa, and a strong drink. Tessa and Hardin each turn to their friend Landon for advice before he sets off for New York. Kimberly and Christian welcome Tessa into their home, and some surprising news sends Hardin back to England for a visit, with Tessa close behind.

Despite their disagreements and the unexpected twists thrown their way, the passion between Tessa and Hardin burns hotter than ever. Tessa has never felt so intensely about another person, but she's exhausted by the never-ending cycle of jealousy, anger, and forgiveness. Tessa and Hardin desire a life together, but they must decide what they're willing to sacrifice and what it means to truly love someone. Whatever path they choose, it's clear that things will never be the same.

Directed by Castille Landon and based on the best-selling book by Anna Todd, After We Fell marks the third film in the series starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The first film in the franchise, After, debuted at No. 1 at the box office in 17 international territories and grossed more than $70 million worldwide.

"We're pleased to partner with Voltage Pictures and Vertical Entertainment to premiere 'After We Fell' in cinemas nationwide," said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. "We know fans have been anxiously awaiting this new installment in the hit series, and we think there's really no better way to experience it then on the big screen with some exciting bonus content."

Voltage and Vertical Entertainment will be partnering on home entertainment rights

For artwork/photos related to "After We Fell" visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

ABOUT VOLTAGE PICTURES

Voltage Pictures, established in 2005, is a privately held, film and television production, financing and sales entity. Voltage has won six Academy Awards including Best Picture for The Hurt Locker, and three Academy Awards for Dallas Buyers Club.

The current Voltage sales slate includes the highly anticipated action-thriller Chase starring Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Hornsby and Ethan Embry, the action heist-thriller The Yacht, starring Ruby Rose, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Frank Grillo, acclaimed blockbuster director Renny Harlin's horror-thriller Refuge starring Jason Flemyng and Raza Jaffrey, the neo-noir art thriller American Night starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Jeremy Piven, and the Japanese horror Room 203.

Voltage represented worldwide rights on After, based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Anna Todd, that debuted number one at the box office in 17 international territories including Germany and Italy when released in April 2019, grossing over $70m worldwide. The highly anticipated sequel, After We Collided, opened in September 2020 and grossed nearly $50m worldwide. The third and fourth films in the franchise, After We Fell and After Ever Happy, are currently in post-production after wrapping principal photography in December 2020.

Voltage also produced the blockbuster comedy I Feel Pretty starring Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, and Naomi Campbell, which generated nearly $100m in worldwide box office. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, Jim Parsons, and John Malkovich premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to great acclaim.

ABOUT VERTICAL ENTERTAINMENT

Founded in 2012, Vertical Entertainment has become a leading global independent distributor releasing films across all mediums. Vertical's unique combination of full-service marketing and highly effective sales services provides collaborative solutions for filmmakers, as the company leverages creative and platform relationships to maximize revenue streams from all content providers.

Current and upcoming Vertical Entertainment releases include John Pollono's directorial debut "Small Engine Repair" starring Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, Jordana Spiro and Ciara Bravo, Sabrina Doyle's debut feature "Lorelei," starring Jena Malone and Pablo Schrieber. Sundance premiere "Wild Indian" written and directed by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. and starring Michael Greyeyes, Kate Bosworth and Jesse Eisenberg.

Vertical's past successes include Channing Godfrey Peoples' "Miss Juneteenth," starring Nicole Beharie in her Best Actress Gotham Independent Film Award-winning performance and four Independent Spirit Award nominations including Best Female Lead and Best First Feature, and NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture; Best Picture Golden Globe Award nominee "Music," directed by Sia and starring Best Actress Golden Globe Award nominee Kate Hudson; Eytan Rockaway's "Lansky" starring Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington; the Toronto Film Festival Midnight Madness breakout "Shadow in the Cloud," directed by Roseanne Liang and starring Chloe Grace Moretz; "The Informer," with Andrea Di Stefano directing the star-studded cast of Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common, Clive Owen, and Ana de Armas; "Robin's Wish," the revelatory account of iconic comedian Robin Williams' final days, directed by Tylor Norwood; Tate Taylor's "Ava" with John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Joan Chen, Colin Farrell and Jessica Chastain and "Yes, God, Yes," directed by Karen Maine and starring Natalia Dyer and Timothy Simons. Chris Kelly's "Other People," with Molly Shannon in her Independent Spirit Award-winning performance; and Babak Anvari's BAFTA and British Independent Film Award-winning thriller "Under the Shadow."

