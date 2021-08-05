Logo
Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)- based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced that it will report fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT that same day. Presentation slides will also be posted to the ‘IR+Calendar+and+Corporate+Presentations’ sub-page of the Company’s corporate website and embedded into the live webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Information - Live

Date:

Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Dial in:

844-887-9402

412-317-6798 (international)

Hosts:

Dr. James A. Hayward, chairman, president, and CEO

Beth Jantzen, chief financial officer

Webcast:

https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DBin1qa3n

Conference Call and Webcast Information - Replay

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the end of the live conference call.

Dial in:

877-344-7529

412-317-0088 (international)

Access Code: 10158254

Webcast:

https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DBin1qa3n

Availability:

Telephonic replay: until Thursday, August 19, 2021; webcast replay: 1 year

The webcast and accompanying PowerPoint presentation will also be archived on the ‘IR+Calendar+and+Corporate+Presentations’ page listed under the Investor Relations drop-down menu on the Company’s website.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”)-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences.

The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies. Applied DNA is also the manufacturer of the EUA-authorized Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit.

The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include Gov/Mil, textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing+list.

The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN,’ and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW.’

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005643/en/

