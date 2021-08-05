Chevron Announces Winner of 2021 Delo Truck'n In the Reel World Photo Contest

Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., today announced Roy Biedler of Crystal, Minnesota as the winner of its 2021 “Delo Truck’n In the Reel World” Photo Contest.

Biedler’s submitted photo of his mint green Peterbilt in front of the stunning Alaska mountains stood out among all other entries for its creative and artistic composition, juxtaposition of a man-made machine vs. the wilderness of the Alaskan countryside, and overall originality and creativity.

The “Truck’n In the Reel World” Photo Contest encouraged Class 6, 7 and 8 truck drivers to upload photos of their trucks along with a verified 2021 oil change receipt using Delo® motor oil to the contest. For every qualified entry received, Chevron donated to the St. Christopher Truckers Fund, which helps semi-truck drivers and their families who have financial needs due to current medical problems.

Being selected as the grand prize winner means Biedler has won an all-expenses-paid fishing trip for two with Hank Parker, member of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame and host of Hank Parker’s Outdoor Magazine TV show.

“We received a lot of great photos of great trucks, but Roy’s mint green truck really stood out. We extend our congratulations to Roy Biedler as this year’s winner of the “Truck’n In the Reel World” contest, and we personally thank him for trusting Chevron’s Delo motor oils for each and every one of his long-haul trips,” said Jason Gerig, Chevron Americas Commercial On & Off Highway Sector Manager. “He and his stunning truck perform an invaluable service helping to transport goods across this country.”

A dedicated long-haul trucker for nearly a decade and a long-term user of Delo motor oils, Biedler entered into the contest after encouragement from his wife Tricia, as the temptation of the grand prize was just too good to pass up.

The “Truck’n In the Reel World” photo contest offers Chevron customers a fun and interactive way to showcase their adventures across the United States in their heavy-duty trucks while sharing their enthusiasm and pride in their trucks, all of which are powered by Chevron’s Delo line of heavy-duty motor oils.

About Chevron Products Company

Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline®, Delo® and Havoline Xpress Lube®. Chevron Intellectual Property LLC owns patented technology in advanced lubricants products, new generation base oil technology and coolants.

©2021 Chevron. All rights reserved. All trademarks are property of Chevron Intellectual Property LLC or their respective owners.

*Peterbilt, Hank Parker, HankParker.com, Hank Parker’s Outdoor Magazine, On the Water with Hank Parker, Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network, Pursuit Channel, Sportsman Channel and the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame were not sponsors of the contest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005730/en/