Moody's Analytics Earns #2 Overall Ranking in Chartis Research STORM50

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Moody’s Analytics is #2 in the inaugural Chartis Research STORM50 (Statistical Techniques, Optimization frameworks and Risk Models) ranking of the world’s leading providers of quantitative solutions for the financial industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005744/en/

Chartis%26rsquo%3B+STORM50 ranking measures the strength of solutions in quantitative modeling and software, assessing the level of innovation and the quality of the underlying computational infrastructure. The scoring is based on five criteria: breadth and coverage, impact, computational infrastructure, innovation, and strategy.

In addition to the #2 ranking overall, Moody’s Analytics placed first in 14 of 55 categories, including Breadth & Coverage, Impact, Strategy, and Innovation, evidencing the depth of the company’s modeling expertise.

“The inaugural Chartis Research STORM50 ranking highlights our ability to deliver an integrated view of risk through robust and innovative solutions,” said Nick Reed, Chief Product Officer at Moody’s Analytics. “I’m glad to see recognition of our ability to help our customers make better decisions amid uncertainty by quantifying the impact of possible future scenarios.”

Financial models are becoming more common in key areas of finance. As a result, market participants require more advanced techniques, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP). Moody’s Analytics develops solutions that help its customers measure and understand a range of risks. The company offers extensive datasets, robust analytical tools, and advanced software to help them spotlight risks more clearly and identify opportunities for sustainable growth.

“The Moody’s Analytics position in the STORM50 rankings is a testament to the company’s overall strength in quantitative technologies and software solutions for financial markets,” said Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis Research. “The award for breadth and coverage, in particular, recognizes that Moody’s Analytics offers analytics across many risk categories (including credit, ALM, securitization and regulatory reporting) for numerous business sectors, including banking, insurance, and the buy-side.”

This latest win adds to the growing list of industry+recognition+for+Moody%26rsquo%3Bs+Analytics.

Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,500 people worldwide, and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

