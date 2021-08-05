NutraLife Biosciences Inc. (NLBS) Announces the Company's Financial Fully Reporting Status

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NutraLife Biosciences Inc. (NLBS) Announces the Company's Financial Fully Reporting Status

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Coconut Creek, FL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (“NutraLife” or the “Company”) ( NLBS) is pleased to announce that it has obtained current, fully reporting status through the filing of the Company’s financial statements. Please see the following link below to the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NutraLife is excited about the potential this step creates for future growth of the Company.

The Company’s continued focus is on increasing its revenue, a goal it intends to achieve through the distribution and sale of the Company’s lifestyle health and wellness, nutraceutical, and skincare branded product lines. As a lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing firm, NutraLife is dedicated to creating growth through the high-quality, effective, beneficial nutrients that it brings to market to improve lives.

Like many other lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing firms, NutraLife has faced a wide range of challenges over the past few years due to changing industry regulations and the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Company has made headway on several business development fronts that show great promise to increase cash flows through multiple streams.

With this achievement, the Company expects that it will see an improvement in the Company's fundamentals through aggressive distribution and sales initiatives of a multitude of products. Given the increasing demand for lifestyle health and wellness products that deliver solid nutritional results, the manufacturing firm also sees the opportunity for strong growth long into the future.

The sales initiatives that have been planned for the lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing firm are expected to include web and retail sales of daily health and wellness nutraceutical and skincare products that are produced and distributed by NutraLife Biosciences.

The Company is optimistic in its projected outcome from the initiatives. Based on current industry sales and distribution data, the initiatives include multiple strategic partnerships NutraLife has formed to facilitate the Company’s plan and drive sales revenue to ensure growth for the lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing firm.

“Although over the last few years we have had many unexpected hurdles to overcome, we have done just that and overcome them, and we plan to continue to overcome any challenges that come our way. We are confident in our capabilities, and our partners, and look forward to the days ahead as we continue to build value for the Company and its shareholders. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their support over the years, and we are grateful to those whose contributions have helped us in our time of need. Thank you all, and we look forward to being of value,” said Edgar Ward, NutraLife Biosciences President/CEO.

About the Company
NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. operates a multifaceted life sciences and lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing company. For more than eight years, NutraLife has manufactured and distributed both private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare wellness products.

Link to financial statements: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1563463&owner=exclude

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”). You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company’s current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2021. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

Contact:
NutraLife Biosciences, Inc.
6601 Lyons Road, Suite L-6
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Telephone 888-509-8901
www.NutraLifeBioSciences.com

ti?nf=ODMwMzc2NSM0MzQzOTI2IzUwMDAzNDc4OA==
107b7335-58f6-4e68-b0e8-e9166edcc5c6
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment