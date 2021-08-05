Magnet Forensics Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Magnet Forensics Inc. (“Magnet Forensics” or the “Company”) (TSX: MAGT), a developer of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from digital sources, today announced its participation in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference and the BMO 2021 Markets Technology Summit. A live webcast of the corporate update from Adam Belsher, CEO of Magnet Forensics from both conferences will be available by visiting the Events section of Magnet Forensics’ website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.magnetforensics.com%2F

Event: Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 2:30pm ET

Event: BMO 2021 Technology Summit

Date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Time: Check the Events page closer to the date

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from digital sources, including computers, mobile devices, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics’ software is used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and helps investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security.

