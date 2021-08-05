Moore Kuehn Encourages LONE, MACQ, RFL, and MDLA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Lonestar Resources US Inc. ( LONE)

Lonestar Resources has agreed to merge with Penn Virginia. Under the proposed transaction, Lonestar Resources shareholders will receive 0.51 shares per share.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation ( MACQ)

MCAP has agreed to merge AdTheorent. Under the proposed transaction, MCAP shareholders will only own 29.7% of the combined company.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (: RFL)

Rafael Holdings has agreed to merge with Rafael Pharmaceuticals. Under the proposed transaction, Rafael Holdings shareholders will receive 0.1245 Class B shares per share.

Medallia, Inc. (: MDLA)

Medallia has agreed to merge Thomas Bravo. Under the proposed transaction, Medallia shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash per share.. The investigation concerns whether Medallia’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245