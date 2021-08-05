Bantec Begins Selling Bantec Sanitizing Franchises This Week

PR Newswire

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary Bantec Sanitizing will start selling franchises this week.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "We are excited to start selling Bantec Sanitizing Franchises this week. With the Covid-19 Delta variant, and other possible variants, along with other potential virulent pathogens on the horizon, we believe, through Bantec Sanitizing Franchisees, we are in a great position to help businesses keep their employees and customers safe. Over last few months, we received many Bantec Sanitizing franchisee inquiries. We are now ready to market and sell franchises. We expect income from sales of franchises to substantially add to our bottom line this year. Below, I included our marketing and sales contact's email at Accurate Franchise Incorporated (AFI)".

John Brice, VP of Sales & Marketing for AFI.

Email address: [email protected]. (UFG Corp parent to AFI)

About Bantec Sanitizing

Bantec Sanitizing, a division of Bantec, provides a variety of products and services to help facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards. On February 3, 2021, Bantec announced that it will offer Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a Franchise. Future Bantec Sanitizing franchisees will offer Bantec Sanitizing supplies, robots, UV lights, drone sanitizing, spraying, and deep cleaning services. The world, as we knew it, changed with Covid-19; the way we view sanitizing and deep cleaning will never be the same".

Bantec Sanitizing: www.bantec.store

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions, sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. We intend to grow different business lines, including using the franchise model, that support the customers described above.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Michael Bannon

Chairman & CEO

[email protected]

(203) 410-8924

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bantec-begins-selling-bantec-sanitizing-franchises-this-week-301349448.html

SOURCE Bantek Inc.