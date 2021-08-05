Logo
Wcm Investment Management Buys EPAM Systems Inc, Entegris Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells Accenture PLC, Ecolab Inc, Canadian National Railway Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wcm Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys EPAM Systems Inc, Entegris Inc, Stryker Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Accenture PLC, Ecolab Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Smith & Nephew PLC, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wcm Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Wcm Investment Management owns 196 stocks with a total value of $39.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wcm+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 25,822,944 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.16%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 2,002,071 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  3. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 1,723,573 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
  4. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 3,607,896 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67%
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 31,907,705 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $123.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,516,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 403,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $33.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 663,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $41.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 402,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NeoGames SA (NGMS)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in NeoGames SA. The purchase prices were between $35.54 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 395,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,191,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 1195.23%. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $601.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 3,078,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $261.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,721,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $539.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 997,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 48.02%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $272.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,699,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 35.34%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $295.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,013,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $217.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,313,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Sold Out: BrightView Holdings Inc (BV)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in BrightView Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.54.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 23.24%. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Wcm Investment Management still held 6,079,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 99.69%. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Wcm Investment Management still held 22,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 59.96%. The sale prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $247.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Wcm Investment Management still held 97,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 61.29%. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $88.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Wcm Investment Management still held 72,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 33.78%. The sale prices were between $42.6 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Wcm Investment Management still held 154,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc by 21.09%. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $84.71, with an estimated average price of $72.99. The stock is now traded at around $89.262500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Wcm Investment Management still held 166,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT.

1. WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
