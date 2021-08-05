Wcm Investment Management Buys EPAM Systems Inc, Entegris Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells Accenture PLC, Ecolab Inc, Canadian National Railway Co

New Purchases: ENTG, PCOR, GLBE, GO, NGMS, CWK, PLAN, ICUI, PACB, APG, BILL, BRKS, DXCM, MRVI, SQ, PHAT, SNAP, IBN, NOVT, DSGX, AZN, AMT,

Added Positions: EPAM, SYK, ODFL, SHW, TMO, RACE, CP, RMD, LULU, MTD, ALC, STE, AON, YNDX, ADUS, PLUS, HHR, WNS, ICLR, ESTC, AHCO, CRMT, BL, FOCS, ASR, HEI, IOVA, LPSN, MDLA, NTES, ONEM, RGEN, TNDM, UNF, VRTS, WING, BAP, ESGR, XP, GB, ACIW, AMWD, ARWR, ATRC, AVNT, AXON, AXSM, BIDU, BECN, BAH, BAM, CAE, GIB, CCMP, ELY, CASY, CASS, CCF, CR, CYRX, DORM, ESI, EME, ENS, EEFT, FATE, GKOS, GDDY, OMAB, HALO, HCSG, HMTV, NGVT, INSM, IPAR, JBT, PHG, LHCG, LSTR, LGND, MTSI, MANH, MKL, VAC, MMS, MRCY, MMSI, NSTG, NTRA, NICE, NUVA, OTEX, PFGC, PLNT, PRI, QTWO, RELX, REXR, RCKT, SP, SAIC, SMTC, SFBS, SWAV, SONY, SPT, TTEK, TKR, BLD, TPTX, RARE, UPLD, ECOL, MTN, VEC, VRRM, WEX, WWD, WH, BHVN, HELE, MDT, TT, CB, TEL,

Reduced Positions: TSM, ASML, HDB, ACN, SNN, MELI, JLL, CZR, GLOB, BABA, BC, HEI.A, ALK, PNFP, BBIO, SGRY, SNPS, BOOT, UFPI, AZUL, RETA,

Sold Out: ECL, CNI, BV, TREX, PFPT, BSX, CRL, ACAD, ANSS, TW, GPK, INFO, PH, SEIC, GL, ARMK,

Investment company Wcm Investment Management Current Portfolio ) buys EPAM Systems Inc, Entegris Inc, Stryker Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Accenture PLC, Ecolab Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Smith & Nephew PLC, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wcm Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Wcm Investment Management owns 196 stocks with a total value of $39.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 25,822,944 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.16% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 2,002,071 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 1,723,573 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 3,607,896 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 31,907,705 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $123.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,516,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 403,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $33.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 663,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $41.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 402,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in NeoGames SA. The purchase prices were between $35.54 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 395,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,191,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 1195.23%. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $601.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 3,078,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $261.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,721,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $539.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 997,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 48.02%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $272.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,699,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 35.34%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $295.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,013,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $217.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,313,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in BrightView Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.54.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 23.24%. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Wcm Investment Management still held 6,079,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 99.69%. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Wcm Investment Management still held 22,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 59.96%. The sale prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $247.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Wcm Investment Management still held 97,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 61.29%. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $88.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Wcm Investment Management still held 72,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 33.78%. The sale prices were between $42.6 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Wcm Investment Management still held 154,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wcm Investment Management reduced to a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc by 21.09%. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $84.71, with an estimated average price of $72.99. The stock is now traded at around $89.262500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Wcm Investment Management still held 166,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.