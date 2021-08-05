Prudential Private Capital invests $60M in Rougaroux Power Holdings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prudential Private Capital invests $60M in Rougaroux Power Holdings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Prudential

Private Capital provided $60 million of senior secured notes to Rougaroux Power Holdings, LLC, an indirect owner of a 192-megawatt operating hydroelectric project located in Louisiana. Prudential Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.5 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005056/en/

Carlson_Wendy.jpgPrivate Capital (Photo: Business Wire)"/>

"Our partnership with Rougaroux reinforces our long-term commitment to investments in real assets. In the first half of 2021, we have invested nearly $900 million across energy and power alone.” -Wendy Carlson, Managing Director at Prudential

Private Capital (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to continue supporting a high-performing hydro facility, which is among the newest and largest hydroelectric facilities built in the U.S. in the last 30 years,” said Ingrida Soldatova, senior vice president of Prudential Private Capital’s Power group.

“Our partnership with Rougaroux reinforces our long-term commitment to investments in real assets. In the first half of 2021, we have invested nearly $900 million across energy and power alone, demonstrating our ability to support our partners even in uncertain markets,” added Wendy Carlson, managing director and head of Prudential

Private Capital ’s Power group. “Our involvement with this asset dates back to 1990, reinforcing our relationship-based, long-term financing strategy.”

Relationship Highlights:

  • Catalyst Old River Hydroelectric LP – Investment in the original 30-year leveraged lease financing in 1990.
  • Gator Power Holdings I– $40 million of senior secured notes to fund a portion of ArcLight’s acquisition in 2011.
  • Gator Power Holdings II – $70 million of senior secured notes to support a refinancing in 2015.

“Our Real Assets platform continues to expand and achieve strong origination activity across energy, power, infrastructure, and credit tenant lease sectors,” said Soldatova. “With nearly $30 billion AUM across nine global deal teams, we play an active role in the market.”

For nearly 100 years, Prudential Private Capital has been partnering with a wide range of corporations, sponsors, and institutions to provide valuable insights, guidance, and customized capital solutions that enable them to achieve their growth and funding goals. In an industry where capital can seem like a commodity and relationships are often fleeting and transactional, we are known for building enduring local partnerships based on a steady and patient commitment to our partners’ long-term capital needs. With regional teams in 15 offices around the world, we manage a portfolio of nearly $98 billion for our partners. All data as of March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit prudentialprivatecapital.com.

Learn about
Prudential

Private Capital :
prudentialprivatecapital.com+%0A
Connect+with+us+on+LinkedIn

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210805005056r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005056/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment