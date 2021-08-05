AmmPower Corp. Announces Official Opening of Michigan Manufacturing & Development Facility

AmmPower Preparing to Move to Phase II of Commercialization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A)(the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has officially opened its flagship Manufacturing & Development Facility (the "Facility") in Southeast Michigan.

AmmPower, with its core team of engineers and scientists, has begun phase II of validating new catalysts and production processes for synthesizing green ammonia as well as breaking new ground in the field of decomposition or "cracking" of ammonia to release hydrogen. This work supports AmmPower's objective to supply green ammonia producing units for agricultural applications and major green ammonia production facilities to the maritime industry. In addition, AmmPower's ammonia innovative "cracking" technology will allow hydrogen to be more easily transported as ammonia and then released at the point of use.

AmmPower will utilize its strength of PhDs at its facility to finalize a unique methodology to create green ammonia that is both scalable, as well as economically viable for the growing green energy sectors.

Gary Benninger, CEO of AmmPower, "This facility will serve as AmmPower's technology development and manufacturing hub as well as its project management center. We are eagerly looking forward supporting global ‘green' initiatives with our innovative ammonia technologies. Our team, now including Dr. Zhang, an expert in ‘cracking' of hydrogen from ammonia, is poised to bring a special technology for the activations that the company has in discussion."

Rene Bharti, President, states, "The AmmPower team will now have a state of the art facility in manufacturing friendly Southeast Michigan. Led by Dr. Benninger, we are confident that the facility is the perfect location to commercialize our proprietary technologies for the various commercial initiatives that are coming into place. AmmPower recently signed an MOU with Porto Central in Brazil, and is excited to become a preeminent supplier of green ammonia within several port infrastructures globally, but also to showcase our technology in the world of agriculture and fertilizers."

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

In addition, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost effective green ammonia.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the expected timing of its name and ticker symbol changes. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

