Superior Announces August 2021 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Superior Announces August 2021 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) (

TSX:SPB, Financial):

August 2021 Cash Dividend - $0.06 per share

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) today announced its cash dividend for the month of August 2021 of $0.06 per share payable on September 15, 2021. The record date is August 31, 2021 and the ex-dividend date will be August 30, 2021. Superior’s annualized cash dividend rate is currently $0.72 per share. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Upcoming Release of 2021 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

Superior expects to release its 2021 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the 2021 second quarter results is scheduled for 10:30 AM EDT on Thursday, August 12, 2021. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-389-8661. Internet users can listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Superior's website at: www.superiorplus.com under the Events section.

About the Corporation

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 780,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information about Superior, please visit Superior’s website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: [email protected], Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements that are based on Superior’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In this news release, such forward-looking information and statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, "expects", "annualized", and similar expressions.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to: future dividends which may be declared on Superior’s common shares, the dividend payment, the tax treatment thereof, and the receipt of cash dividends. These forward-looking statements are being made by Superior based on certain assumptions that Superior has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release, regarding, among other things: the success of Superior’s operations; prevailing commodity prices, margins, volumes and exchange rates; that Superior’s future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto; the continued availability of capital at attractive prices to fund future capital requirements; future operating costs; that any required commercial agreements can be reached; that all required regulatory and environmental approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions; non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on key industry partners and agreements; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including changes in tax laws and treatment, or increased environmental regulation; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, North America and elsewhere; fluctuations in operating results; labour and material shortages; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Superior’s public disclosure documents including, among other things, those detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Superior’s management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found at www.sedar.com.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the above statements. Superior does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210805005804r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005804/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment