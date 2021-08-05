MGE Energy Reports Second-Quarter Earnings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MGE Energy Reports Second-Quarter Earnings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

MGE Energy's GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings for the second quarter of 2021 were $22.9 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $18.8 million, or $0.53 per share, for the same period in the prior year.

Our second-quarter results were driven by warmer weather, economic recovery in our service territory and increase in investments included in rate base.

MGE is investing in new, cost-effective renewable generation, which is helping to fuel the company's asset growth. An increase in electric investments included in rate base contributed to increased electric earnings for 2021. The Two Creeks solar project was completed in November 2020 contributing to increased electric earnings in the second quarter of 2021. The timing of 2021 depreciation and other operations and maintenance costs also contributed to higher electric earnings in the second quarter of 2021. Depreciation and operations and maintenance costs are expected to increase during the remainder of 2021 after significant capital projects are completed, including Badger Hollow I solar project and a new customer information system.

For the quarter, electric commercial and electric residential kilowatt-hour sales increased 9.4% and 1.4%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

MGE Energy, Inc.

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Operating revenue

$

130,730

$

117,040

Operating income

$

23,393

$

21,520

Net income

$

22,851

$

18,791

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

$

0.63

$

0.53

Weighted average shares outstanding (basic)

36,163

35,441

Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

36,168

35,441

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Operating revenue

$

298,645

$

266,913

Operating income

$

62,447

$

52,960

Net income

$

57,784

$

44,828

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

$

1.60

$

1.28

Weighted average shares outstanding (basic)

36,163

35,054

Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

36,170

35,054

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric, generates and distributes electricity to 157,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 166,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE's roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements include the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as expenses expected for the remainder of 2021. Such forward-looking statements are based on MGE Energy's current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events, which are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, please refer to the "Risk Factors" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210805005814r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005814/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment