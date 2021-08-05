Logo
Alpha Esports Announces Launch of Mobile Gaming Platform GamerzArcade

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Launch partnership with MarketJS allows Alpha to host contests for popular games such as solitaire, chess, checkers, and soduku, adding another spoke to the Company's engagement flywheel

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(

FRA:5NP, Financial)(OTC PINK:APETF) ("Alpha" or the "Company") announces the launch of it's mobile gaming platform, GamerzArcade. GamerzArcade offers users with an Alpha Account the opportunity to compete in daily, weekly, and monthly mobile gaming contests for prizes. This more casual gaming platform run in parallel with the Company's online esports platform, GamerzArena.

Through GamerzArcade, the Company will launch with contests across well known casual games such as solitare, chess, checkers and soduku, and will seek to expand its game offerings by partnering with third-party mobile game developers.

For it's first partnership, the Company is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with MarketJS, where MarketJS will supply games and content for the platform. As part of this partnership, the Company will have access to MarketJS's full library of existing games, which includes arcade games, sports games, board games, and strategy games such as axe master, casual chess, dart master, flick basketball, as well as new releases each month.

In 2020, smartphone games accounted for almost 50 percent of video gaming revenue worldwide, and as mobile penetration rates and smartphone usage continue to accelerate on a global scale, mobile games revenue is on track to surpass the 100 billion-dollar-mark by 20231. The industry also saw a 12% increase in the number of players in 2020, growing to over 2.5 billion players.

"Mobile gaming and GamerzArcade adds a powerful spoke to our existing flywheel and will grow engagement, user base and monetization for Alpha," said Interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. &ldquo;We have already seen companies such as Skillz show that this business model can attract millions of users. By leveraging our strong management and advisory team, to activate this new spoke, we believe we are in a great position to partner with many different mobile game developers to offer competitions and tournaments to their userbases.&rdquo;

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

Contact:
Investor Relations: [email protected] - 604 359 1256
Media and Public Relations: - [email protected]

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jonathan Anastas
Chairman and Director

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658475/Alpha-Esports-Announces-Launch-of-Mobile-Gaming-Platform-GamerzArcade

img.ashx?id=658475

