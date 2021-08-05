ReShape Lifesciences Reports Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ReShape Lifesciences Reports Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today reported its preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenues of $3.5 million, as compared to revenues of $1.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 107% increase. The $1.8 million increase was primarily due to increased revenues in the US. Additionally, our revenues grew 10% sequentially from the 1st Quarter 2021 representing increases in both US and OUS revenues. The Company reported gross profit of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a gross margin of 61%, compared to $0.8 million in the three months ending on June 30, 2020, with a gross margin of 49%. The higher gross margin is attributed to increased sales volume, as revenue increased 107%, and we achieved lower overhead department and period expenses.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.2 million.

Recent Highlights and Accomplishments

  • Successfully completed merger with Obalon Therapeutics positioning ReShape as major leader in weight loss market
  • Listed on Nasdaq Capital Market under ticker RSLS
  • Transition of Lap-Band manufacturing from previous owners to US-based manufacturer under our operational oversight
  • Completed funding round raising gross proceeds of $46 million; eliminated debt overhang; removed any and all liens against our assets and now leveraging stronger balance sheet
  • Introduced ReShape MarketplaceTM; digital health solution adding to proprietary ecosystem of weight loss products
  • Witnessed an increase in Lap-Band procedures among practices.

Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences, commented, "The second quarter was an exceptional one for the Company. In this period, we completed our highly anticipated merger with Obalon Therapeutics, increased visibility in the financial markets by listing on the Nasdaq and bolstered our diverse product portfolio with the launch of our online wellness hub, ReShape MarketPlace. In addition, we restructured our balance sheet closing a $46 million funding round which has now enabled our team to focus on further growth initiatives within the weight loss industry."

Mr. Bandy continued, "Additionally, we proactively addressed operational efficiency concerns by shifting the manufacturing of the Lap-Band to a US-based firm. We believe this series of positive events clearly indicate a path of positive transformation for ReShape."

As a result of the merger process with Obalon, the preliminary unaudited results included in this press release are prior to the completion of review procedures by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and are subject to adjustment. The Company intends to release its complete second quarter 2021 financial and operational results including the previously scheduled webinar by the SEC filing deadline, August 16, 2021.

About ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:
ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
949-276-6042
[email protected]

Investor Contacts:
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
Assistant Vice President
The Ruth Group
646-536-7019
[email protected]

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658504/ReShape-Lifesciences-Reports-Preliminary-Unaudited-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-and-Provides-Business-Update

img.ashx?id=658504

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment