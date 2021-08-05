IotaComm Launches the Beta Version of its Internet of Things Platform Delphi360(TM)

Delphi360 is IotaComm's wireless connectivity and data analytics platform that turns building data into actionable insights

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communication and data analytics software company, today announced the launch of the beta version of their new Internet of Things ("IoT") product platform, Delphi360™.

Delphi360 is uniquely designed to deliver data-driven insights to commercial and industrial facility managers. Sensors, gateways and machines communicate data over a LoRaWAN® low power wide area network (LPWAN) to a cloud or local database. Additionally, Delphi360 can connect to external sources of data, such as weather, outdoor air conditions, social or other external sources. These combined data sets are then analyzed to uncover critical insights that can increase operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve health and safety for customers. The insights are delivered to users via an interactive dashboard for further analysis, visualization, and monitoring. Delphi360's value comes from its ability to deliver actionable insights at a low cost combined with superior customer service.

The beta version will be available to existing customers first and the official launch for new customers is set for September 1, 2021. Delphi360's initial solutions are focused on Indoor Environmental Quality Monitoring which includes Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and Room Occupancy sensing capabilities.

"I'm excited to introduce our Indoor Environmental Quality Monitoring solution to the commercial Smart Building market to help them more easily achieve their operational efficiency and sustainability goals," said Marc Sanchez, IotaComm's Vice President of Product & Technology. "Adopting LoRaWAN as the communication protocol and system architecture for Delphi360 has been a real game changer tremendously accelerating our product development cycle and allowing our platform to integrate with the ever-growing ecosystem of LoRaWAN sensors and devices" he added.

The key product differentiators and features in the Delphi360™ Beta include:

Plug-n-play installation of gateways using a custom provisioned factory image which reduces set up costs

Fully integrated gateways with the broader eco-system of LoRa™ network servers and sensors that include battery backup, an integrated 3G/4G modem and in-service updates

Battery-powered sensors lasting up to 10 years with user configurable parameters and thresholds

Smart room sensors that require simple deployment and offer a sleek and unobstructed designon wall, ceiling or table mount configurations

An indoor air quality sensor with a familiar thermostat form factor, programmable visual display and E-ink screen to preserve battery life that includes 7 customizable parameters

A customizable dashboard to accommodate multiple layout views

About Iota Communications, Inc.:

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC: IOTC) or IotaComm™ is a wireless communications and data analytics company that provides Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions that enable health, safety, and sustainability initiatives. IotaComm provides gateways and sensors to gather data related to indoor air quality, resource consumption, water quality, asset monitoring, and other critical data across multiple verticals, including commercial real estate, municipal, education, health care, and manufacturing. The data analytics services are used to provide insights that enable a safe and healthy environment, higher productivity and efficiency, and cost-savings. IotaComm also offers related services which facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, such as customization and advanced data analytics.

For more information about Iota Communications, Inc., please visit: https://www.iotacommunications.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our beliefs regarding the role that IoT will play in the future, our ability to implement our strategic goals, our ability to raise capital and reduce costs, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: risks related to the acquisition and integration of the assets we acquired from Solbright Group, Inc., risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

