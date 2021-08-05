IotaComm Launches the Beta Version of its Internet of Things Platform Delphi360(TM)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IotaComm Launches the Beta Version of its Internet of Things Platform Delphi360(TM)

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Delphi360 is IotaComm's wireless connectivity and data analytics platform that turns building data into actionable insights

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communication and data analytics software company, today announced the launch of the beta version of their new Internet of Things ("IoT") product platform, Delphi360™.

Delphi360 is uniquely designed to deliver data-driven insights to commercial and industrial facility managers. Sensors, gateways and machines communicate data over a LoRaWAN® low power wide area network (LPWAN) to a cloud or local database. Additionally, Delphi360 can connect to external sources of data, such as weather, outdoor air conditions, social or other external sources. These combined data sets are then analyzed to uncover critical insights that can increase operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve health and safety for customers. The insights are delivered to users via an interactive dashboard for further analysis, visualization, and monitoring. Delphi360's value comes from its ability to deliver actionable insights at a low cost combined with superior customer service.

The beta version will be available to existing customers first and the official launch for new customers is set for September 1, 2021. Delphi360's initial solutions are focused on Indoor Environmental Quality Monitoring which includes Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and Room Occupancy sensing capabilities.

"I'm excited to introduce our Indoor Environmental Quality Monitoring solution to the commercial Smart Building market to help them more easily achieve their operational efficiency and sustainability goals," said Marc Sanchez, IotaComm's Vice President of Product & Technology. "Adopting LoRaWAN as the communication protocol and system architecture for Delphi360 has been a real game changer tremendously accelerating our product development cycle and allowing our platform to integrate with the ever-growing ecosystem of LoRaWAN sensors and devices" he added.

The key product differentiators and features in the Delphi360™ Beta include:

  • Plug-n-play installation of gateways using a custom provisioned factory image which reduces set up costs
  • Fully integrated gateways with the broader eco-system of LoRa™ network servers and sensors that include battery backup, an integrated 3G/4G modem and in-service updates
  • Battery-powered sensors lasting up to 10 years with user configurable parameters and thresholds
  • Smart room sensors that require simple deployment and offer a sleek and unobstructed designon wall, ceiling or table mount configurations
  • An indoor air quality sensor with a familiar thermostat form factor, programmable visual display and E-ink screen to preserve battery life that includes 7 customizable parameters
  • A customizable dashboard to accommodate multiple layout views

About Iota Communications, Inc.:

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC: IOTC) or IotaComm™ is a wireless communications and data analytics company that provides Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions that enable health, safety, and sustainability initiatives. IotaComm provides gateways and sensors to gather data related to indoor air quality, resource consumption, water quality, asset monitoring, and other critical data across multiple verticals, including commercial real estate, municipal, education, health care, and manufacturing. The data analytics services are used to provide insights that enable a safe and healthy environment, higher productivity and efficiency, and cost-savings. IotaComm also offers related services which facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, such as customization and advanced data analytics.

For more information about Iota Communications, Inc., please visit: https://www.iotacommunications.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our beliefs regarding the role that IoT will play in the future, our ability to implement our strategic goals, our ability to raise capital and reduce costs, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: risks related to the acquisition and integration of the assets we acquired from Solbright Group, Inc., risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

image.png

Corporate and Investors:

Iota Communications, Inc.
600 Hamilton Street, Suite 1010
Allentown, PA 18101
Tel: (855) 743-6478
[email protected]

Public Relations / Media:

Kim Velez VP, Head of Marketing
Iota Communications, Inc.
Tel: (484) 861-2994
[email protected]

SOURCE: Iota Communications Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658534/IotaComm-Launches-the-Beta-Version-of-its-Internet-of-Things-Platform-Delphi360TM

img.ashx?id=658534

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment