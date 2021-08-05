Logo
Tobii, the world-leader in eye tracking, enters the automotive driver monitoring market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii today announces its entry into mass market automotive integrations with the release of its Driver Monitoring System, Tobii DMS, the acquisition of Phasya, and several new partnerships.

Over the past 20 years, Tobii has built global leadership positions in eye tracking and attention computing across numerous markets, including Healthcare, Behavior Research, VR/AR, and gaming. Now, Tobii is adding another strategic high-growth focus area to its portfolio by announcing that it has adapted its leading eye tracking technology to the needs of the automotive OEM market. Tobii's Driver Monitoring System (DMS), called Tobii DMS, has been in development since 2019 and will be available this autumn and is ready for deployment in conjunction with the expected mass market adoption in 2024-2025.

Today's announcement also includes an acquisition of Phasya, new collaborations with Tier-1 suppliers and OEM customers as well as new commercial partnerships with Sunny SmartLead and Nviso to enhance the Tobii DMS offering.

"Building on Tobii's innovation leadership and unique experience in integrating and scaling eye-tracking solutions efficiently across global mass markets, our long-term ambition is to become a leading DMS provider," said Anand Srivatsa, Division CEO of Tobii Tech. "With regulatory requirements accelerating the DMS market growth, we will build on our proven track record and know-how of developing innovative market-leading solutions."

Tobii's automotive offering
Tobii DMS, an AI-based attention computing technology delivers key data points about driver attention and drowsiness, enhancing traffic safety and deepening the intuitiveness of vehicle interfaces. By leveraging unique expertise that ranges from component engineering to full system design, Tobii will deliver a disruptive solution for the DMS market that fits the needs of automotive OEMs and Tier-1 partners.

Tobii already provides market-leading eye tracking solutions to the automotive industry, for various research, quality, and optimization purposes. This has generated valuable experience and customer relations for the development of the DMS offering, bringing unique synergies between the DMS offering and other parts within Tobii.

Acquisition to broaden the automotive portfolio
Tobii today also announces the acquisition of Phasya, a leading provider bringing twelve years of experience in developing and validating advanced algorithms for monitoring physiological and cognitive states that influence human performance. This is valuable across large parts of Tobii's portfolio of solutions, and in particular to complement its core attention technology offering for automotive OEM. This acquisition makes Tobii a frontrunner in a key functionality requested by most OEMs.

New partnerships strengthening the Tobii DMS offering

  • Tobii has established collaborations with multiple Tier-1 suppliers and OEM customers, which aim to evaluate and develop joint solutions around Tobii DMS. Partners value Tobii's competence and long history as the world leading supplier of cost-optimized eye tracking hardware and software solutions.
  • A new partnership with leading optics solutions provider Sunny SmartLead enables Tobii to deliver a DMS solution optimized for one of the world's most advanced and widely used automotive optics solutions. Tobii and Sunny SmartLead will jointly target customers and deliver an optimized and highly scalable solution.
  • A partnership with Nviso, a leader in Human Behavior AI, to combine strengths and expertise in Driver and Occupant Monitoring Systems (OMS). The collaboration addresses growing opportunities in combining In-Cabin Sensing solutions with new AI-based features, such as multi-person analysis, emotion detection, upper body analysis, and object and gesture detection.

For more information about Tobii's offering within Automotive, please visit: Tobii.com/automotive

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on August 5, 2021, at 17:30 CEST.

Contact

Lina Perdius, Head of Communications, Tobii AB, phone: +46 (0)70 018 78 75, email: [email protected]

Henrik Mawby, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii Group, phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15, email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/tobii--the-world-leader-in-eye-tracking--enters-the-automotive-driver-monitoring-market,c3392756

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO66678&sd=2021-08-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tobii-the-world-leader-in-eye-tracking-enters-the-automotive-driver-monitoring-market-301349558.html

SOURCE Tobii AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO66678&Transmission_Id=202108051147PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO66678&DateId=20210805
